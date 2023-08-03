MBL elects Vice Chairman and EC Chairman



A. S. M. Feroz Alam have been re-elected as Vice Chairman and Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun) as Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) recently. Both are eminent businessmen and sponsor directors of the bank, says a press release.Feroz Alam is associated with Leasing and banking business. Feroz Alam is the Director of Mercantile Bank Securities Limited.He is also the Managing Director of Toyo System BD Ltd. Besides this, Feroz Alam is the founder of Shaheda Gafur Ibrahim General Hospital, Kalaiya, Patuakhali. He travelled around 65 countries of the world for business purpose.Freedom Fighter Akram Hossain (Humayun) was past Chairman of the bank. He served as Vice Chairman, EC Chairman and other committees of the Board of Directors of the bank in several periods.He is the Chairman and Managing Director of FARS Group and engaged with Real estate business. Besides business entities he is well recognized for his benevolent contribution to the society through different Social Welfare activities, Education, Health and Social Development movements.