Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:11 PM
City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
City Bank organized its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q2, 2023 financial performances. The event was held over digital platform recently, says a press release.

Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers, analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event on web platforms.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 1.97 for the half year ended in June 2023 against BDT 1.81 during the same period of last year.

The bank also reported Tk 236.94 crore consolidated profit after tax during the half year which was Tk 217.22 crore during the same period of last year.
 
The event started with the presentation on Q2, 2023 financial performance report of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and CFO of the bank, followed by a speech by Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO who briefly discussed current and future business strategies.

After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session where participants quaries were answered by bank's AMD and Chief Business Officer Sheikh Mohammad Maroof.

The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence and growth among the PCBs. This event is part of the bank's continuous effort to scale up investor relations.


