Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:11 PM
Home Business

ONE Bank inks deal with DERA Resort and Spa

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

ONE Bank inks deal with DERA Resort and Spa

ONE Bank inks deal with DERA Resort and Spa

ONE Bank Ltd signed an Agreement with DERA Resort and Spa (Manikganj and Cox's Bazar) recently, says a press release.

Md. Ohidul Islam (Ove), Head of Marketing and Sales of DERA Resort and Spa and Md Kamruzzaman, Head of Retail Banking of ONE Bank Limited, signed the Agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid Card holders with their dependents will get up to 55pc discount on room booking rate, 50pc discount on banquet hall and 15pc discount on spa and all OBL credit cardholders will get at zero percent smart EMI facilities up to 12 months.

High officials of both the organizations were also present in this occasion.


