Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:11 PM
Home Business

M360 ICT Trabill receives Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Award

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Desk

M360 ICT Trabill received Commonwealth Partnership Summit and Business Excellence Award due to its extraordinary contribution to the Travel and Tourism Sector.

The CEO of the company, Fahim Shariar, received the award on behalf of the company, says a press release.

"Trabill" is a complete Travel agency management software. "Trabill" software was awarded as the Champion in the Tourism and Hospitality category in the BASIS National ICT Award, 2022 last year along with several honors from both home and abroad.  

The software is being used in 11 countries including Bangladesh. Trabill is an innovation of M360 ICT Software company.

The software can be used from any device from anywhere in the world.  The software is provided in SAAS( Software as a Service) model by M360 ICT.

Presently M360 ICT is also working with Artificial Intelligence (AI).  The company  is showing its credibility in different sectors along with Travel and Tourism Sector.

International quality management team and development team are working with the company. The chairman of the company is Professor Dr. Mahbubul Haque Joardar, who is a Certified Management Consultant.

The company has Masum MD Mohsin, the founder of Bangladesh's first IT company and a valiant freedom fighter, as its vice chairman.

The vice chairman and head of IT is Mohammad Jalaluddin, who is an IT expert of international standards and
Scrum master, Chowdhury Mostak Ahmed, who was the managing director of National Bank and Padma Bank,  is a vice chairman of M360 ICT.


