Remittance inflow drops by 10.27pc in July to $197b







According to bankers, the decline in remittance inflow after Eid-ul-Azha is usual as expatriates often send a significant portion of their savings to their families and loved ones to meet Eid-related expenses.



Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, was celebrated in the country on June 29.

The global economic volatility could have also affected the job market abroad, leading to a decline in remittance inflow, they said.



The inward remittance increased marginally to $21.61 billion in FY2022-23 compared with that of $21.03 billion in the previous financial year, according to the BB data.



Remittance had experienced a sharp fall from $2.09 billion in July 2022 to $1.52 billion in October 2022. Later, it managed to recover and exceed the $2 billion mark again in March 2023 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.



Bankers observed that informal channels for sending remittances gained popularity due to instability on the foreign exchange market.



The informal channels offer more favorable exchange rates for foreign currencies compared to formal channels, they said.



The use of illegal channels, like hundi, for remittance has been identified as a major factor contributing to the ongoing dollar crisis on the country's financial market.



This dollar crisis has also impacted businesses, leading to difficulties in settling letter of credit payments.



Additionally, the country has been facing an energy, gas, and power crisis in recent months, which has been exacerbated by the depletion of foreign exchange reserves.



The government and the central bank have taken various measures to increase remittance inflow through formal channels, BB officials said.



On January 1, 2022, the government increased cash incentive on remittance to 2.5 per cent from 2 per cent to encourage migrants to send more money through the banking channel.



The Bangladesh Bank, taking the dollar shortage into consideration, has recently issued a circular saying that the expatriates do not require to show documents for sending any amount of money to the country.



The central bank on September 14 approved floating rate of the dollar. The rate for collecting remittance increased to Tk 109. The interbank exchange rate of the US dollar is hovering at Tk 109.



On November 29, 2022, the Bangladesh Bank allowed mobile financial service providers to bring inward remittance in order to increase remittance inflow.



In FY22, the remittance inflow dropped to $21.03 billion from $24.78 billion in the previous financial year 2020-2021 that created a low panic on the financial market. In FY19 and FY20, the inflow of remittance was $16.42 billion and $18.21 billion respectively.



