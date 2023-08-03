Stocks maintain gaining streak







Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend on Wednesday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 4.23 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 6,342.99. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 0.29 point to finish at 2,160.96 and 1.94 point closing at 1,375.83.Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 6,391.54 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,464.55 million.Out of 329 issues traded, 78 closed green, 87 in the red and 164 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.JHRML topped the turnover chart, followed by Fuwang Food, SEAPEARL, BSC and KBPPWBIL.CVOPRL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.88 per cent while ASIAPACINS was the worst loser, losing 6.16 percent.The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 11.13 points to settle at 18,721.17 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 5.87 points to close at 11,191.17.Of the issues traded, 55 advanced, 47 declined and 67 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city's bourse traded 20.35 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 8.26 crore. �BSS