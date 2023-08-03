Govt willing to set up separate economic zone for fisheries







The Minister said this while speaking as the chief guest of a workshop on "Fisheries Subsidies in the Context of LDC Graduation and Way Forward" held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.



Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the event.

Responding to a proposal coming from the relevant stakeholders for setting up an economic zone for fisheries processing, Rezaul ensured that the government would provide all kinds of necessary support including land acquisition in setting up the zone.



He also said that the success of such economic zones depends on spontaneous investment from the private entrepreneurs.



The Minister also informed that the government had initiated a project to encourage deep-sea fishing. He also informed that the government is taking strict measures to discourage overfishing.



Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar and President of Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association Kazi Belayet Hossain were present as special guests at the workshop with ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan in the chair.



It is notable that during the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC-12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held in June 2022, the WTO members adopted the Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.



The disciplines adopted in the agreement is expected to have important and positive impacts on the sustainability of marine fish stocks and fisheries through curbing subsidies to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; prohibiting subsidies to fishing on overfished stocks, and prohibiting subsidies to fishing on unregulated high seas.



Though Bangladesh does not provide substantial subsidies to marine fisheries, the facility of providing partial subsidies to this sector might be limited once Bangladesh becomes a non-LDC developing country.



In this context, the workshop was organised to identify the next course of actions for continuing fisheries subsidies in the aftermath of Bangladesh's LDC graduation against the backdrop of the aforementioned WTO Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.



Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, in her speech, observed that there are huge untapped opportunities in the blue economy sector of the country. She also called for increased public and private investment for tapping such opportunities.



ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan recommended the formulation of a roadmap to tap the opportunities existing in the blue economy sector.



President of DCCI Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said that a comprehensive study needs to be carried out on the impact of withdrawing fishery subsidies in Bangladesh.



Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said that the government is willing to set up a separate economic zone for the fisheries sector for furthering the growth of the industry.The Minister said this while speaking as the chief guest of a workshop on "Fisheries Subsidies in the Context of LDC Graduation and Way Forward" held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the event.Responding to a proposal coming from the relevant stakeholders for setting up an economic zone for fisheries processing, Rezaul ensured that the government would provide all kinds of necessary support including land acquisition in setting up the zone.He also said that the success of such economic zones depends on spontaneous investment from the private entrepreneurs.The Minister also informed that the government had initiated a project to encourage deep-sea fishing. He also informed that the government is taking strict measures to discourage overfishing.Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar and President of Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association Kazi Belayet Hossain were present as special guests at the workshop with ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan in the chair.It is notable that during the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC-12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held in June 2022, the WTO members adopted the Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.The disciplines adopted in the agreement is expected to have important and positive impacts on the sustainability of marine fish stocks and fisheries through curbing subsidies to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; prohibiting subsidies to fishing on overfished stocks, and prohibiting subsidies to fishing on unregulated high seas.Though Bangladesh does not provide substantial subsidies to marine fisheries, the facility of providing partial subsidies to this sector might be limited once Bangladesh becomes a non-LDC developing country.In this context, the workshop was organised to identify the next course of actions for continuing fisheries subsidies in the aftermath of Bangladesh's LDC graduation against the backdrop of the aforementioned WTO Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, in her speech, observed that there are huge untapped opportunities in the blue economy sector of the country. She also called for increased public and private investment for tapping such opportunities.ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan recommended the formulation of a roadmap to tap the opportunities existing in the blue economy sector.President of DCCI Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said that a comprehensive study needs to be carried out on the impact of withdrawing fishery subsidies in Bangladesh.