Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 August, 2023, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt willing to set up separate economic zone for fisheries

Published : Thursday, 3 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim has said that the government is willing to set up a separate economic zone for the fisheries sector for furthering the growth of the industry.

The Minister said this while speaking as the chief guest of a workshop on "Fisheries Subsidies in the Context of LDC Graduation and Way Forward" held at the NEC Conference Room in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday.

Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) organised the event.

Responding to a proposal coming from the relevant stakeholders for setting up an economic zone for fisheries processing, Rezaul ensured that the government would provide all kinds of necessary support including land acquisition in setting up the zone.

He also said that the success of such economic zones depends on spontaneous investment from the private entrepreneurs.

The Minister also informed that the government had initiated a project to encourage deep-sea fishing. He also informed that the government is taking strict measures to discourage overfishing.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar and President of Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association Kazi Belayet Hossain were present as special guests at the workshop with ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan in the chair.

It is notable that during the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC-12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) held in June 2022, the WTO members adopted the Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.

The disciplines adopted in the agreement is expected to have important and positive impacts on the sustainability of marine fish stocks and fisheries through curbing subsidies to illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; prohibiting subsidies to fishing on overfished stocks, and prohibiting subsidies to fishing on unregulated high seas.

Though Bangladesh does not provide substantial subsidies to marine fisheries, the facility of providing partial subsidies to this sector might be limited once Bangladesh becomes a non-LDC developing country.

In this context, the workshop was organised to identify the next course of actions for continuing fisheries subsidies in the aftermath of Bangladesh's LDC graduation against the backdrop of the aforementioned WTO Agreement of Fisheries Subsidies.

Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Dr. Nahid Rashid, in her speech, observed that there are huge untapped opportunities in the blue economy sector of the country. She also called for increased public and private investment for tapping such opportunities.

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan recommended the formulation of a roadmap to tap the opportunities existing in the blue economy sector.

President of DCCI Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said that a comprehensive study needs to be carried out on the impact of withdrawing fishery subsidies in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fitch cuts US credit rating to AA+; Treasury calls it arbitrary
Concerted efforts to solve agri sector challenges underscored
Govt refixes allocation for govt officials to buy vehicles
Textile Talent Hunt launched to foster textile innovation
Marico hands over Tk2.64cr dividend to Labour Welfare Fdn
Singer offers 72pc discount on its 172nd Anniversary
Global stock markets slide after US downgrade
Dhaka Bank starts 3-day credit card roadshow campaign


Latest News
Bangabandhu-Bangamata Gold Cup Tournament held in Nawabganj
Rivers in southern region flow above danger level
EC will control Facebook's campaign
Fugitive convict, absconding for 16 years, arrested in Savar
Couple killed being hit by covered van in Panchagarh
Water scarcity in Joypurhat hampers jute processing
Ports asked to keep local cautionary signal 3 hoisted
Peter Hass holding meeting with AL leaders
Seminar on Skill Development held at NSU
New bench formed to dispose rule on charge framing against Yunus
Most Read News
England draw Ashes
97 ASPs transferred
Tarique-Zubaida verdict: Security tightened near court
BNP-backed lawyers stage demonstration on court premises
Arrested 32 including 24 BUET students get bail
Tarique jailed for 9 years, Zubaida 3 years in graft case
Raid at Nur's house, DB picks up Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president
BNP to hold rally in Dhaka Friday to denounce verdict against Tarique, Zubaida
Bitcoins offer both challenges and opportunities
Normal monsoon rain, floods in August forecast
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft