Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The first day of the mournful month of August commemorating the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975, was observed with paying glowing tributes to him.

Ruling Awami League's front organizations - Awami Swechchhasebak League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Matsyajibi League brought out candlelight processions towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 at one-minute past zero hours.

Leaders and workers of the three organizations assembled with candlelight on the premises of Bangabandhu's residence at Dhanmondi-32 which is now Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. They paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait there.

Awami Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sachchu and General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu led the procession.

BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan led their programme while other central leaders, Dhaka University unit, Dhaka city north and south units' leaders joined it.

As part of the central programme of AL, a voluntary blood and plasma donation programme was inaugurated at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari in the city this morning under the arrangement of Krishak League.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme.

Krishak League President Samir Chanda chaired the inauguration ceremony which was moderated by its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti.

AL Presidium Members Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Matia Chowdhury and Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim also spoke.

On the first day of the month of mourning, month-long Quran khatam programme began under the arrangement of Awami Jubo League.

The organization also distributed foods among distressed people in front of AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu
Dialogue can resolve political crisis, CEC tells US envoy
Law drafted to form Commission to identify instigators: Anisul
US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas
UN wants peaceful, credible, inclusive election
Respect to dissenting voice key to free election: UN official
PM's public rally at Rangpur today
Hunger striking teachers call off programme


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft