Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu







Ruling Awami League's front organizations - Awami Swechchhasebak League, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Matsyajibi League brought out candlelight processions towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 at one-minute past zero hours.



Leaders and workers of the three organizations assembled with candlelight on the premises of Bangabandhu's residence at Dhanmondi-32 which is now Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. They paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait there.

Awami Swechchhasebak League President Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Sachchu and General Secretary AKM Afzalur Rahman Babu led the procession.



BCL President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan led their programme while other central leaders, Dhaka University unit, Dhaka city north and south units' leaders joined it.



As part of the central programme of AL, a voluntary blood and plasma donation programme was inaugurated at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) at Khamarbari in the city this morning under the arrangement of Krishak League.



AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme.



Krishak League President Samir Chanda chaired the inauguration ceremony which was moderated by its General Secretary Umme Kulsum Smriti.



AL Presidium Members Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Matia Chowdhury and Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim also spoke.



On the first day of the month of mourning, month-long Quran khatam programme began under the arrangement of Awami Jubo League.



