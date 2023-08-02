Video
Dialogue can resolve political crisis, CEC tells US envoy

US will send election monitoring team in early October: Haas

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent


Dialogue between political parties can resolve the political crisis in Bangladesh, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal told US Ambassador Peter Haas at their meeting on Tuesday.

 Haas said that the US will send a monitoring team in early October to assess the pre-polls situation in Bangladesh.
The meeting over,  CEC  Awal told reporters replying to a question about participatory election, "We said and they also believe that there is a real need for dialogue between the political parties. Without dialogue, the crisis cannot be resolved on the streets,"

Awal said that creating a conducive environment for election is crucial and resolving the political crisis would significantly aid the electoral process.

"If these issues are resolved politically then it will be very comfortable for us to hold the election. It will be much easier," he added.

The chief election commissioner reiterated his hopes for the political parties to come together and engage in discussions to find a common ground.

He said, "We believe the parties should sit together and  have tea to resolve the crisis through discussion."    

During the meeting, Peter Haas said that he came to know from news reports that those who are being registered as political parties are not that "vibrant".

In response to the US envoy's question about why certain parties perceived as vibrant were not registered, the CEC told him that the Election Commission strictly adheres to the criteria outlined in their rules for party registration.

"In order to register a party, we have strictly followed the rules and the criteria. As a result, many parties were unable to secure registration. However, two parties were registered as they fulfilled the conditions," he said.

They also discussed the status of journalists' motorcycles during the coming election.

As Haas sought clarification on the issue, Awal said that it was under consideration.

"We have said that this matter is under consideration. We have already informed the  returning officers that they will issue permission to use  motorcycles considering the local situation. We will also review the matter centrally and take a decision," Awal added.

The US Ambassador expressed concern over the amendment of  the Representation of the People Order (RPO), which appeared to have reduced the powers of the Election Commission.

In response, the CEC clarified that the amendment, in fact, increased their authority rather than diminishing it.

"In early October, US will be sending a pre-election assessment and monitoring team comprising of experts from the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute, with vast experience in election monitoring and election preparation," Haas told reporters.

"I will repeat what you heard me say before, that the United States' only interest in the elections is they be free, fair and peaceful and that the people of Bangladesh have the ability to choose who governs them," he said.

 "In the United States, when other countries raise issues with us about our domestic political affairs, we listen to them and we see what we can learn from them. We do not view it as violation of Vienna Convention," said Haas.

The meeting was also attended by Election Commissioner retired Brigadier General Ahsan Habib and EC Secretary Jahangir Alam.


