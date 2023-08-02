Law drafted to form Commission to identify instigators: Anisul







Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday said that a draft law to form a commission to identify those who plotted the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 has been prepared."The initial task of setting up a commission is to make law. The draft of this law has already been prepared.It will be taken to the National Parliament after getting permission from the Honerable Prime Minister," the Law Minister came up with the comment at the publication ceremony of the book titled Mastermind of August 15th August killing incident.Senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul wrote the book, which was launched at Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday.Anisul Huq said that the intention of the commission will be to inform future generations about the tainted attempts that were made to change the future of Bangladesh in 1975 and who were involved in the brutal murders. The work of the commission will not be vindictive, so that no one can raise questions in future.The Law Minister also said that efforts are being made to bring the two murderers-- Rashed Chowdhury and Noor Chowdhury--- back to the country. Rashed Chowdhury is staying in the United States while Nur Chowdhury is in Canada.The book will unmask the killer of Bangabandhu. It is actually very brave and challenging work. Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul did that work. We know that journalists are the mirror of the nation's conscience and society.Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, as a senior journalist, wrote the book out of a sense of conscience and a sense of professional responsibility and love for Bangabandhu.Jatiya Sangsad Deputy Leader Matia Chowdhury, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry Rafiqul Islam Bir Uttam, Historian and Educationist Syed Anwar Hossain, Researcher, writer and educationist Syed Manjurul Islam, President of BFUJ Omar Farooq, Former President of DUJ Quddus Afrad were also addressed on the occasion among others.