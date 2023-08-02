US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas







"The US is only interested in the election that is free, fair, peaceful, and that the people of Bangladesh have the ability to choose who governs them," Haas said.



He said in the US, when other countries raise issues with us about our domestic political affairs, we listen to them and we see what we can learn from them. We don't feel it is a violation of Vienna Convention.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at the Election Commission office following his meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner.



Haas was responding to a question about State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam's comment that 13 foreign missions' joint statement on the attack on independent candidate Hero Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-polls was a violation of Vienna Convention.



On July 26, the government expressed dissatisfaction over the joint statement and termed it as violation of Vienna Convention and the diplomatic code of conduct, asking diplomats to refrain from "showing undiplomatic attitude".



