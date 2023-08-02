Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said on Tuesday that the US listens to other countries when they raise issues about US's political affairs and it is not violation of Vienna Convention.

"The US is only interested in the election that is free, fair, peaceful, and that the people of Bangladesh have the ability to choose who governs them," Haas said.

He said in the US, when other countries raise issues with us about our domestic political affairs, we listen to them and we see what we can learn from them. We don't feel it is a violation of Vienna Convention.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at the Election Commission office following his meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner.

Haas was responding to a question about State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam's comment that 13 foreign missions' joint statement on the attack on independent candidate Hero Alam during the Dhaka-17 by-polls was a violation of Vienna Convention.

On July 26, the government expressed dissatisfaction over the joint statement and termed it as violation of Vienna Convention and the diplomatic code of conduct, asking diplomats to refrain from "showing undiplomatic attitude".



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu
Dialogue can resolve political crisis, CEC tells US envoy
Law drafted to form Commission to identify instigators: Anisul
US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas
UN wants peaceful, credible, inclusive election
Respect to dissenting voice key to free election: UN official
PM's public rally at Rangpur today
Hunger striking teachers call off programme


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft