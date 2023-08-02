UN wants peaceful, credible, inclusive election







"Regarding the elections, the United Nations encourages peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh," said Deputy Spokesman while replying question at a regular briefing.



Regarding the issue of the Rohingya, the United Nations does in fact appreciate the generosity shown by the government and people of Bangladesh towards the Rohingya refugees.



"And we hope that continues. It's not for me to comment on membership in the Human Rights Council, which is a decision taken by member states," he added.



On 27 July, a total of 14 congress members of the United States called for a free and fair election in Bangladesh under the supervision of the United Nations. They also urged the UN to act immediately to suspend Bangladesh's membership at the United Nations.



The congress members sent the letter to the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.



