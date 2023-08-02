Respect to dissenting voice key to free election: UN official







"I remind authorities of their duty to guarantee the right to protest/assembly and refrain from using excess force," he tweeted on Tuesday.



The UN special rapporteur said that respecting dissenting voices is key to fair and free elections.

Clement Nyaletsossi Voule has been the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association since April 2018.



The UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and Peaceful Assembly, Clement Nyaletsossi Voule has urged all parties in Bangladesh to exercise restraint."I remind authorities of their duty to guarantee the right to protest/assembly and refrain from using excess force," he tweeted on Tuesday.The UN special rapporteur said that respecting dissenting voices is key to fair and free elections.Clement Nyaletsossi Voule has been the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association since April 2018.