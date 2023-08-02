PM's public rally at Rangpur today





The Rangpur city looks festive as it has been adorned with colourful banners, festoon and placards ahead of the visit of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (today).



There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Rangpur division for the last couple of days to receive their daughter-in-law Sheikh Hasina.





AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the largest ever public rally here in the divisional city today to get public support in favour of her party in the next general election.



All is set to hold the divisional grand rally at the ground of the Rangpur Zilla School at 2:00pm and the Prime Minister is expected to address the rally at 3:00pm, according to party sources.



The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Rangpur at 1:30pm on Wednesday by a helicopter and likely to leave the divisional city for Dhaka at 5:30pm.



It will also end a gap of around 12 years since the Prime Minister addressed from the same ground in 2011 and a lapse of around five years as she earlier addressed two separate rallies in Pirganj and Taraganj on December 23 in 2018.



The stage for the public meeting has been prepared in the shape of a boat, the Awami League's election symbol.



At the rally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 27 development schemes and lay foundation stones of five others including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheatre worth about Tk 1,240 crore to make sure the overall development of Rangpur.



Excitement and festivity have been prevailing across the Rangpur division particularly among the leaders and activists of the AL and its front and associate bodies.



People of all strata of the region are eagerly waiting to hear the Prime Minister speak to the rally.



After visiting the rally venue, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said they have taken all out preparations to hold the largest ever mass gathering in Rangpur's history.



He said that on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival, the response from all over Rangpur seems that the rally will turn into the greatest gathering in the history of Rangpur.



He said the Prime Minister will unfold the story of her dream regarding North Bengal.



"No matter how much propaganda, mischief and conspiracy are being carried out against the Awami League government, 70 per cent of the people of the country, including Rangpur will definitely vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the next general election if it is held peacefully," he said.



To welcome their fortune maker the Prime Minister, the entire Rangpur has been decorated with several hundred makeshift arches, festoons, banners, placards and posters with pictures of the Father of the Nation and the Prime Minister.

Every lane and by-lane of the divisional city were also decorated in the similar way.



Central and local AL leaders of Rangpur Division took huge preparations to make this rally one of the biggest rallies of Awami League.



State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, who is a lawmaker of the nearby district of Dinajpur is staying in Rangpur for the last couple of days to arrange the divisional rally successfully along with other central and local leaders of Awami League.



"We have got the message that unlimited people will join the rally. The entire city of Rangpur will be flooded with the enthusiastic followers of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said the Minister.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "We are expecting more than one million people to join the Rangpur rally."



AL Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is coming to Rangpur tomorrow (Wednesday). Although the rally will be held on the Zilla School Ground, this rally will spread over 10 kilometres of Rangpur city. This grand gathering of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will create history in Bangladesh."



Moving around the Rangpur city for the last two day this correspondent found that not only the party leaders and activists of Awami League but also the Rangpur-based leaders and activists of the opposition party Jatiya Party which has a stronghold in Rangpur division are also welcoming Sheikh Hasina with colourful banners, gates and festoons.



Md Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa the Mayor of Rangpur City and also the President of Rangpur City Jatiya Party told this correspondent that he will join Prime Minister's rally with his supporters as Sheikh Hasina is the 'daughter-in-law' of Rangpur and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.



Apart from political leaders the Chamber of Commerce, professionals, and social and cultural activists of Rangpur are also busy with the Prime Minister's visits in this divisional district.



It was seen from morning up to late night people playing songs on loudspeakers set on rickshaw on the roads and lanes of Rangpur city.



Law enforcement agencies have taken tight measures centring the rally of the Prime Minister in the Rangpur city and rally ground.



One thousand CCTV cameras were installed in the city to monitor all roads and points of the city to ensure hundred per cent security of the rally.



Besides, 21 grounds were marked as car parking lot for the visitors to the mammoth rally.



