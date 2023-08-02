

Hunger striking teachers call off programme



After a successful meeting with the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's (PM) representative Kabir Bin Anwar and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury at AL's Dhanmondi office on Tuesday evening, they announced calling off the strike and returning to the classroom as soon as possible.



Kabir Bin Anwar, a former Cabinet Secretary, is now working as the ruling Awami League's chief election coordinator and looking after the political issues of the party and its president, according to Bangladesh Teachers' Association General Secretary Sheikh Kawser Ahmed.

Kawser said that they had a successful meeting and decided to postpone the programme and returning to the classrooms again as soon as possible.



Earlier on Tuesday morning, the teachers of secondary schools have started a hunger strike in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka demanding to allow them to meet the Prime Minister to discuss about their demands.



Earlier, they had threatened a hunger strike if they were not allowed to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by July 31.



Several thousands of teachers from different corners of the country have been on a sit-in protest since July 11.



They have already had two meetings - one with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) and another with Education Minister Dipu Moni - to resolve the matter.



In the meeting with the teachers, Dipu Moni informed that nationalization of private secondary educational institutions would not be possible before the upcoming parliamentary elections.



