Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:30 AM
Momen flays US, Canada for hosting Bangabandhu killers

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

Expressing dissatisfaction over the inaction of Western countries to return the convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said "Their words do not match with their actions."

Pointing finger against the US and Canada in this regard, the Foreign Minister said 'they" talk about human rights issues but provide shelter to the killers under a "different pretext".

The Foreign Minister made these remarks in a tree-planting event to mark the National Mourning Day on Tuesday at Foreign Service Academy.

The Foreign Minister said they had planted the samplings in the Foreign Service Academy as it was the first office of Bangabandhu after the birth of Bangladesh. State minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was also present.

"The old building was also converted into a museum," Momen said.

Recalling the heinous memories of this black days in August, the Foreign Minister said, "But it is a shame for them," he said. "We are disappointed."

He said Canada did not return Noor Chowdhury, claiming that he was awarded the death penalty.

"On return, he has the scope to seek mercy," the FM said, adding that Canada has not even confirmed his citizenship status.

Regarding Rashed Chowdhury, the FM said that the US government never said that they would not return him. They informed that he is in the court process, and the matter is with the attorney general.

"We were in touch with the attorney general who asked for details about his trial. We sent the details. But after that there is no progress," he added.

On that day in 1975, Bangabandhu, along with his family members, was killed. His daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were abroad at the time. After assuming power in 1996, Bangabandhu's party, Awami League, abolished the ordinance and initiated the trial.

After a lengthy trial, the court convicted 12 suspects and sentenced them to death in 2010.

Of those self-proclaimed killers, five were hanged on Jan 28, 2010. They were Syed Faruque Rahman, Sultan Shahariar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, Mohiuddin Ahmed and AKM Mohiuddin. Another of the killers - Aziz Pasha - died while at large.

Abdul Mazed, a fugitive convict, was arrested in Dhaka's Gabtoli on Apr 7, 2020, and executed following legal procedures.
Rashed Chowdhury, is currently living in the US. Noor Chowdhury is in Canada.


