Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL's polls campaign will start from Rangpur: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

RANGPUR, Aug 01: Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the public meeting which will be organised by Rangpur district Awami League at Rangpur Zilla school ground on Wednesday (today) will be the largest public meeting in memory in the region.

He said, "Our election campaign is going to start with the grand public meeting at Rangpur."

While talking to journalists AL General Secretary said this after visiting the meeting venue and inspecting the preparations for the grand rally.

He said, "A huge crowd will gather here and the northern city of the country will become a city of procession and rallies on Wednesday."

He also said, "This public meeting is part of the election campaign of 12th general election. Bangabandhu's daughter Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make an important speech on the  Rangpur Division. Through this she will highlight the current and future plans for the region."

Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said the difference between Rangpur of 15 years ago and Rangpur of today is like day and night. Now there is no 'Manga' in Rangpur. Sheikh Hasina has sent Manga to the museum.

He said, "There has been a lot of development in this area. A six-lane road has been constructed from Dhaka to Rangpur. Some 18 flights take off from Syedpur Airport every day.

There has been extensive trade and commerce around the Banglabandha Land Port. There has been massive development in every district.

Cent percent electricity has been ensured in every area of this region. This achievement belongs to Sheikh Hasina alone."

The Minister also said BNP's 'Movement Fair' has broken down and shall not draw a crowd again.

Obaidul Quader said no matter how much propaganda BNP-Jamaat does, it will not work against the development that has taken place across the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"No matter how much chaos and scheming they do, Sheikh Hasina will win again if there is a peaceful election. At least 70 per cent of the people across the country are eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina," he added.

In response to another question, Obaidul Quader said BNP's movement means terrorism. We put no obstacle to their peaceful movement.

But in the name of the movement, the administration will look into it if it is a terrorist act. Awami League leaders and activists are calm and will remain calm. If any harm is done to our leaders and workers, we will also strike back.

AL leader Sheikh Helal Uddin, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and other central and local leaders of AL were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu
Dialogue can resolve political crisis, CEC tells US envoy
Law drafted to form Commission to identify instigators: Anisul
US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas
UN wants peaceful, credible, inclusive election
Respect to dissenting voice key to free election: UN official
PM's public rally at Rangpur today
Hunger striking teachers call off programme


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft