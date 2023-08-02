AL's polls campaign will start from Rangpur: Quader







He said, "Our election campaign is going to start with the grand public meeting at Rangpur."



While talking to journalists AL General Secretary said this after visiting the meeting venue and inspecting the preparations for the grand rally.

He said, "A huge crowd will gather here and the northern city of the country will become a city of procession and rallies on Wednesday."



He also said, "This public meeting is part of the election campaign of 12th general election. Bangabandhu's daughter Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will make an important speech on the Rangpur Division. Through this she will highlight the current and future plans for the region."



Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said the difference between Rangpur of 15 years ago and Rangpur of today is like day and night. Now there is no 'Manga' in Rangpur. Sheikh Hasina has sent Manga to the museum.



He said, "There has been a lot of development in this area. A six-lane road has been constructed from Dhaka to Rangpur. Some 18 flights take off from Syedpur Airport every day.



There has been extensive trade and commerce around the Banglabandha Land Port. There has been massive development in every district.



Cent percent electricity has been ensured in every area of this region. This achievement belongs to Sheikh Hasina alone."



The Minister also said BNP's 'Movement Fair' has broken down and shall not draw a crowd again.



Obaidul Quader said no matter how much propaganda BNP-Jamaat does, it will not work against the development that has taken place across the country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.



"No matter how much chaos and scheming they do, Sheikh Hasina will win again if there is a peaceful election. At least 70 per cent of the people across the country are eager to vote for Sheikh Hasina," he added.



In response to another question, Obaidul Quader said BNP's movement means terrorism. We put no obstacle to their peaceful movement.



But in the name of the movement, the administration will look into it if it is a terrorist act. Awami League leaders and activists are calm and will remain calm. If any harm is done to our leaders and workers, we will also strike back.



AL leader Sheikh Helal Uddin, Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and other central and local leaders of AL were also present.



