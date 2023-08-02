Dengue: 10 more deaths, 2,584 new cases in a day







The death toll from the disease has increased by 10 to 261 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.



On Sunday, the authorities reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day. The caseload this year crossed 50,000 while the death toll topped 250 on Monday.

July saw the highest number of dengue cases in a month with 43,854 hospitalisations. The death toll last month was 204.



As many as 1,453 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital.



On Tuesday morning, 9,264 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 4,869 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. bdnews24.com



