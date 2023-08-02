Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue: 10 more deaths, 2,584 new cases in a day

Death toll rises to 261

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

The government has logged 2,584 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of overall infections this year to 54,416.

The death toll from the disease has increased by 10 to 261 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

On Sunday, the authorities reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day. The caseload this year crossed 50,000 while the death toll topped 250 on Monday.

July saw the highest number of dengue cases in a month with 43,854 hospitalisations. The death toll last month was 204.

As many as 1,453 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Tuesday morning, 9,264 dengue patients were under hospital care around the country, and 4,869 of them were in Dhaka.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mournful August's first day observed by paying homage to Bangabandhu
Dialogue can resolve political crisis, CEC tells US envoy
Law drafted to form Commission to identify instigators: Anisul
US’s interest for free polls in BD not violation of Vienna Convention: Haas
UN wants peaceful, credible, inclusive election
Respect to dissenting voice key to free election: UN official
PM's public rally at Rangpur today
Hunger striking teachers call off programme


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft