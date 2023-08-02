Video
FBCCI Polls

15 Directors elected from SBP, 8 from BOP

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

In biennial election of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) held on Monday, 15 directors were elected from the Sammilito Baboshayi Parishad (SBP) led by Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed and eight directors won from Baboshayi Oikko Parishad (BOP) led by Mahbubul Alam.

FBCCI Election Management Board Chairman A Matin Chowdhury announced the election results at around 3:30am on Tuesday after counting 1,746 votes cast.

This year, votes for only 23 directors of the Association Group were taken. Out of the remaining  80 directors, 23 directors from Chamber Group were elected unopposed while 34 from both groups were nominated by the government equally.

Among the newly elected directors of SBP, Haji Mohammad Enayet Ullah got the highest 1,294 votes while BM Shoaib 1,279, Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed 1,257, Sirajul Islam 1,246, Sahidul Haque Mollah 1,215, Nizam Uddin Rajesh 1,191, Muntakim Ashraf 1,175, Rakibul Alam Dipu 992, Mohammad Aftab Javed 966, Ishakul Hossain Sweet 891, Amir Hossain Noorani 852, Syed Md Bakhtiar 840, Tapan Kumar Majumder 835, Salma Hossain 831 and Haji Abul Hashem got 815 votes from Sammilito Baboshayi Parishad panel.

From BOP elected Director Kawsar Ahmed got 1,030 votes while Khandkar Ruhul Amin got 988 votes, Amin Helali 911, Niaz Ali Chishti 909, Abu Motaleb 899, Shomi Kaiser 852, Rashedul Hossain Chowdhury Roni 837 and Hafez Harun was elected getting 813 votes.

FBCCI President, senior vice-presidents and five vice-presidents will be elected by the elected directors today (Wednesday).

Mahbubul Alam President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries is expected to be FBCCI President as all the former FBCCI presidents have already extended their support to him.

On Monday the election was held from 9:30am to  4:30pm.

"In this year's election, sector-based associations initially had a total of 1,990 voters, but after verification, 1,954 voters were included in the final list of voters.

And 1,746 voted with an 89.35 per cent turnout," A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the FBCCI Election Management Board, said at a press briefing at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Monday afternoon.

Matin Chowdhury said, "None of the voters complained about the election, because voters were  allowed to vote after their NID cards and signatures matched. All the voters were genuine. However, there were minor complaints, which were quickly resolved."

He said that the election atmosphere was very peaceful and festive and that 49 candidates contested for 23 elected director posts from sector-based associations.

Among them, 23 were from the Sammilito Babosayee Parishad, 23 --from the Bebosayee Oikya Parishad and three were independent candidates.


