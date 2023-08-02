Video
Home Front Page

24 BUET students among 34 held from Tanguar Haor sent to jail

Guardians condemn arrest, demand release

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
DU Correspondent

Guardians of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students arrested from Sunamganj's Tanguar Haor during a trip on Sunday, held a press conference on Tuesday protesting the arrest and demanding their unconditional release.

The conference was held at the base of BUET's Shaheed Minar at 3:30pm, attended by guardians of eight BUET students.

The guardians claimed that their sons were not involved in any anti-government activities and they had no connection with any politics.

On Saturday, a team of Tahirpur Police in Sunamganj detained 34 students including 24 from BUET on charges of secret conspiracy against the government with Islami Chhatra Shibir and showed them arrested on Sunday under the Anti-terrorism Act.

However, the students were sent to jail by a court on Tuesday afternoon.

Reading out a written statement, Ali Ahsan Zonaed, brother of arrested Ali Ammar Mauaz, said that the case filed against the students was 'motivated' and 'intentional'.

"Our sons and brothers were shown arrested after 24 hours of their detention. What happened during this long period is unknown.

It was a pick time to travel Tanguar Haor and they had a week-long weekend from the university," Zonaed said, adding that they could not reach the students over phone within this span of time.

He also said that the guardians met BUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder and DSW Director Mizanur Rahman. "They said they have requested the law enforcement agencies not to serve injustice to any innocent students," he added.

Guardians termed the allegation of 'anti-government acts' and 'anti-state conspiracy' as ridiculous and fabricated.
Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach BUET Vice-Chancellor.


