97 ASPs transferred





Ninety seven officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been transferred to different districts of the country.



They were transferred in an order signed by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters on Tuesday.





They worked as apprentices for another six months. On Tuesday the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered their transfer to different districts.



Ninety seven officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been transferred to different districts of the country.They were transferred in an order signed by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters on Tuesday.According to police headquarters sources, the transferred ASPs underwent one-year training at Sarada Police Academy in Rajshahi.They worked as apprentices for another six months. On Tuesday the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered their transfer to different districts.