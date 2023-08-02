|
97 ASPs transferred
Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 105
|
Ninety seven officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been transferred to different districts of the country.
They were transferred in an order signed by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Headquarters on Tuesday.
They worked as apprentices for another six months. On Tuesday the Inspector General of Police (IGP) ordered their transfer to different districts.