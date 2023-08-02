EU's import of BD apparels drops by 11.59pc in Jan-May







According to the latest data from EUROSTAT, the EU's import from Bangladesh declined by 11.59 per cent (value-wise) during the same period of time, to US$8.46 billion in January-May 2023 from $9.57 billion in January-May 2022.



Import from Bangladesh also saw a decline by 16.39 per cent in terms of quantity. The mismatch in growth in terms of dollar value and weight reflects a surge in unit price (dollar per KG) by 5.74 per cent, to $17.94/ KG in Jan-May 2023 from $ 16.96/KG in Jan-May 2022.

EU's apparel import from the world in the mentioned period has declined by 8.84 per cent, reaching $36.31 billion in Jan-May 2023 from $39.83 billion in Jan-May 2022. In terms of quantity, EU's clothing import declined by 16.54 per cent, to $1.46 billion from $1.75 billion, according to the latest data from EUROSTAT.



According to the latest data, with 23.32 per cent share of the EU's (26 countries) total RMG import, Bangladesh remains the second largest apparel import source for the EU after China (23.67per cent share) during Jan-May 2023, in dollar value terms.

In terms of quantity (measured in kilograms), we have already surpassed China last year and will continue in the first position in the EU during the mentioned months of 2023.



EU's import from China has declined by 15.25 per cent in value terms to $8.59 billion during the mentioned period from $10.14 billion in Jan-May 2022. In terms of quantity, the decline is recorded at 18.39 per cent.



Among the top ten apparel-sourcing countries of the EU, all the countries have shown negative growth in terms of both value and quantity. As per the data, during Jan-May 2023, EU's imports from Turkey, the third largest apparel import source, has dropped by 11.55 per cent in value terms and 23.07 per cent in quantity terms (measured in kilogram).



EU's imports from India and Vietnam have also declined by 5.04 per cent and 1.17 per cent respectively in value terms. Also volume-wise, both countries have shown 13.29 per cent and 10.09 per cent decline respectively. However, value-wise, the EU's import from Vietnam has declined comparatively less than the other top sourcing countries.



It may be mentioned that during Jan-Apr 2023, Croatia's apparel import from the world has increased by 40.13 per cent compared to the Jan-Apr of 2022 in value terms. Volume-wise the import also increased by 18.62 per cent. During Jan-Apr of 2023.



Croatia's RMG import from Bangladesh also increased by 299.88 per cent in value terms and reached $19.20 million in Jan-Apr 2023 from $4.8 million in Jan-Apr 2022.



Volume-wise it has also shown 214 per cent growth. Croatia's import from China has increased by 0.43 per cent in dollar value terms, reaching $8.38 million in Jan-Apr 2023 from $8.34 million in Jan-Apr 2022.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said that the trend in trade clearly reflects the depressing scenario of the retail business and economy, which is feared to continue throughout this year.



For Bangladesh, the positive side is that we are being able to gradually diversify our products and move toward sophisticated items, which is reflected in the unit price growth.



He said that international retailers and brands ordered 20 per cent less from September to November last year than the amount they ordered from March to June this year. Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before.



He also mentioned that consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices than before. In this they reduced the clothing budget.



He said that the price of gas in the United States and the European Union has increased almost three times. Garment supplying countries such as Bangladesh have been hit by rising fuel and food costs.



Mohammad Hatem, first vice-president of BKMEA, an association of knitwear manufacturers, said, "We think the demand for ready-made garments in Bangladesh for US buyers will continue to grow." According to our estimates, the country's export growth will be more than 25 per cent this year.



He said, "We are suffering in many ways including international problems. Production is decreasing due to gas shortage. Due to this, instead of exports, imports are increasing.



The government will be affected by this, we are being affected. Export orders are falling, no new orders have come.



The cost of materials has increased, the cost of production has increased. While business is said to be easy, business is getting harder."



