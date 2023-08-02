Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM’s directives to create awareness in preventing dengue

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given specific and clear instructions to the authorities concerned to create awareness in preventing dengue, the mosquito-borne disease.

Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, has called on all levels of leaders and workers of Awami League, Mohila Awami League, Krishok League, Awami Juba League, Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Bangladesh Tati League, Juba Mohila League, Matsyajibi League, Chhatra League, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Jatiya Sramik League and Mohila Sramik League as well as party and parliament members, public representatives and Olama, Mashayekhs' to follow the instructions which delivered by the Premier accordingly, said a release here.

According to the release, the instructions are:
v    Everyone must use mosquito nets.

v    People must ensure that water does not accumulate anywhere in homes, flats, offices-courts, educational or religious institutions, hospitals and community centres including medical centers, bus stands, railway stations etc.

v    The surroundings should be kept clean and

v    Campaigns should be carried out to create awareness in cities, villages, neighbourhoods and markets.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s directives to create awareness in preventing dengue
Repatriation of 1,176 Rohingyas may resume after rainy season
Awami League always fight for people: PM
Kalurghat Railway Bridge renovation kicks off
Oath taking by 290 MPs legal: SC
47 supporters place plea before SC for Jamaat’s registration
Fakhrul brings allegation of  ‘fire terrorism’ against AL
BNP leader Nipun gets bail


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft