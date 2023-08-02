PM’s directives to create awareness in preventing dengue







Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, has called on all levels of leaders and workers of Awami League, Mohila Awami League, Krishok League, Awami Juba League, Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Bangladesh Tati League, Juba Mohila League, Matsyajibi League, Chhatra League, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Jatiya Sramik League and Mohila Sramik League as well as party and parliament members, public representatives and Olama, Mashayekhs' to follow the instructions which delivered by the Premier accordingly, said a release here.



According to the release, the instructions are:



v People must ensure that water does not accumulate anywhere in homes, flats, offices-courts, educational or religious institutions, hospitals and community centres including medical centers, bus stands, railway stations etc.



v The surroundings should be kept clean and



v Campaigns should be carried out to create awareness in cities, villages, neighbourhoods and markets. BSS



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given specific and clear instructions to the authorities concerned to create awareness in preventing dengue, the mosquito-borne disease.Quader, also the Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, has called on all levels of leaders and workers of Awami League, Mohila Awami League, Krishok League, Awami Juba League, Awami Ainjibi Parishad, Bangladesh Tati League, Juba Mohila League, Matsyajibi League, Chhatra League, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Jatiya Sramik League and Mohila Sramik League as well as party and parliament members, public representatives and Olama, Mashayekhs' to follow the instructions which delivered by the Premier accordingly, said a release here.According to the release, the instructions are:v Everyone must use mosquito nets.v People must ensure that water does not accumulate anywhere in homes, flats, offices-courts, educational or religious institutions, hospitals and community centres including medical centers, bus stands, railway stations etc.v The surroundings should be kept clean andv Campaigns should be carried out to create awareness in cities, villages, neighbourhoods and markets. BSS