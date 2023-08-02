Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kalurghat Railway Bridge renovation kicks off

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Ashraful Islam

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1: Kalurghat Railway Bridge renovation has begun for which the railway authorities on Tuesday stopped train movement on it for three months.

After the renovation, passenger trains will be pressed for the first time on way to Cox's Bazar Tourist City over this bridge.
But, motorised vehicles will move under the bridge using ferry service.
Railway authorities are repairing the decking and pavement of the bridge as well as the train line on the bridge.

Train movement over the bridge on way to Cox's Bazar is set to begin in September, said Railway Engineering Department.

It said that the bridge will remain closed till October 31 for the renovation.

Railway Eastern Chief Engineer Mohammad Abu Jafar Miah told the Daily Observer that the Kalurghat bridge renovation began on Tuesday.

The contractor began bringing construction materials and equipment at the site.

A new walkway will be constructed on the bridge for the pedestrians, he said.

He also said that vehicular movement on the bridge will remain closed during the repair.

The Roads and Highways Department has launched a ferry service using three ferries out of which one will remain standby.

Although the ferry toll rate has been fixed, the Roads and Highways Department found no lessee to collect the toll.

Railway sources said that on June 18, the contract was signed with Max Infrastructure Limited, a contractor, to repair the bridge as suggested by BUET.

This century-old dilapidated bridge will be renovated at a cost of Tk 55 crore to make suitable for passenger train movement on Dhaka-Chattagram-Cox's Bazar route.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM’s directives to create awareness in preventing dengue
Repatriation of 1,176 Rohingyas may resume after rainy season
Awami League always fight for people: PM
Kalurghat Railway Bridge renovation kicks off
Oath taking by 290 MPs legal: SC
47 supporters place plea before SC for Jamaat’s registration
Fakhrul brings allegation of  ‘fire terrorism’ against AL
BNP leader Nipun gets bail


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft