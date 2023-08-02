Oath taking by 290 MPs legal: SC







A seven-judge bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing arguments of both the sies.



The oath taking by 290 MPs has been justified again following the , Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters, later.

He said the apex court dismissed the leave to appeal petition as there was no illegality in taking oath by the 290 MPs.



Explaining the matter, he said that as per the petitioner's statement, 290 MPs took oath before the end of the term of the previous parliament after the 2018 general election. It means there were 600 MPs at a time, which is against the Constitution.



But, during the hearing we explained to the Appellate Division about the new parliament taking over. MPs took office from the day the first session of parliament. On that day the next parliament came into force, the Attorney General added.



"The President determines the date when the first session takes place in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution. Here, we see that the first session of the 11th Parliament was held on January 30, 2019," he said.



Petitioner's lawyer Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon told the Daily Observer that a petition will be moved before the Appellate Division, seeking review of its dismissal order.



The 11th general election was held on 30 December 2018, and the 290 members of parliaments took oath on January 3, 2019.



The 10th general election was held on January 5, 2014. The elected MPs were administered oath on 9 January 9, 2014, and the first sitting of parliament was held on January 29, 2014.



According to Article 72 (3) of the Constitution, the term of parliament is counted for five years from its first sitting.



Considering this, Lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid filed a writ petition on January 14, 2019, claiming that the oath-taking of MPS of the 11th parliament took place before the end of the tenure of the previous parliament.



On February 18, 2019, the High Court Division rejected the writ filed challenging the legality of oath taken by 290 MPs of 11th parliament elected in the general election held on December 30, 2018.



A bench of the High Court Division comprising of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order saying that there was nothing illegal in oath taken by the MPs.



The writ petitioner then filed a leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court's order on 20 September 2019. After hearing the leave-to-appeal, the apex court on Tuesday dismissed the leave-to-appeal and upheld the High Court Division's verdict.



The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a four-year-old leave to appeal petition challenging the legality of oath taking by 290 MPs of Awami League-led 14-party alliance.A seven-judge bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order after hearing arguments of both the sies.The oath taking by 290 MPs has been justified again following the , Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told reporters, later.He said the apex court dismissed the leave to appeal petition as there was no illegality in taking oath by the 290 MPs.Explaining the matter, he said that as per the petitioner's statement, 290 MPs took oath before the end of the term of the previous parliament after the 2018 general election. It means there were 600 MPs at a time, which is against the Constitution.But, during the hearing we explained to the Appellate Division about the new parliament taking over. MPs took office from the day the first session of parliament. On that day the next parliament came into force, the Attorney General added."The President determines the date when the first session takes place in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution. Here, we see that the first session of the 11th Parliament was held on January 30, 2019," he said.Petitioner's lawyer Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon told the Daily Observer that a petition will be moved before the Appellate Division, seeking review of its dismissal order.The 11th general election was held on 30 December 2018, and the 290 members of parliaments took oath on January 3, 2019.The 10th general election was held on January 5, 2014. The elected MPs were administered oath on 9 January 9, 2014, and the first sitting of parliament was held on January 29, 2014.According to Article 72 (3) of the Constitution, the term of parliament is counted for five years from its first sitting.Considering this, Lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid filed a writ petition on January 14, 2019, claiming that the oath-taking of MPS of the 11th parliament took place before the end of the tenure of the previous parliament.On February 18, 2019, the High Court Division rejected the writ filed challenging the legality of oath taken by 290 MPs of 11th parliament elected in the general election held on December 30, 2018.A bench of the High Court Division comprising of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order saying that there was nothing illegal in oath taken by the MPs.The writ petitioner then filed a leave-to-appeal petition against the High Court's order on 20 September 2019. After hearing the leave-to-appeal, the apex court on Tuesday dismissed the leave-to-appeal and upheld the High Court Division's verdict.