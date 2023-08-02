47 supporters place plea before SC for Jamaat’s registration







The 47 applicants include Jamaat's former lawmakers Dr Syed Abdullah Md Taher, Hamidur Rahman Azad and Hafeja Asma Khatun, Manarat University's Vice Chancellor M Umar Ali and Dhaka University's Prof Abdur Rab and three freedom fighters.



Advocate on record, Jainul Abedin filed the petition with the related branch of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Citing the application, Jamaat panel lawyer Advocate Motiur Rahman Akonda told media that Jamaat's registration is a settled matter and they have a right to do politics as they had representation in parliament three times.



The EC has cancelled Jamaat's registration "illegally", he said, adding that the 47 persons have filed the application voluntarily.



The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is likely to hold hearing on the petition on Thursday, he added.



Earlier on July 27, forty-two eminent citizens from different professions filed an application with the SC, seeking its permission to place arguments before it against Jamaat in connection with a pending contempt of court petition.



The applicants include academician and historian Syed Anwar Hossain, writer and researcher Shariar Kabir educationist Shyamali Nasreen Choudhury, actor, stage director and theater producer Ramendu Majumder.



Following a writ petition, the HC in a verdict on August 1, 2013, declared Jamaat's registration with the EC illegal. The commission the same year suspended the registration.



Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, then secretary general of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, along with 24 others had filed a writ petition with the HC on January 25, 2009, seeking its order declaring Jamaat's registration illegal.



The EC scrapped the registration of Jamaat in October 2018, making it clear that the party will not be able to contest the elections that year.



In the verdict, two judges of the three-member HC bench declared the registration illegal. However, the other judge disagreed with the decision of his two colleagues.



Jamaat then filed the leave to appeal petition with the apex court challenging the HC verdict.



