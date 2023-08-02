

Fakhrul brings allegation of ‘fire terrorism’ against AL



He bought the allegation while speaking at a human chain in front of the BNP central party office in Naya Paltan on Tuesday.



Keranigangj South Unit BNP organized the programme protesting the attack on party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy during the party's sit-in programme at Dholaikhal on Saturday.

Fakhrul said, "BNP observed peaceful political activities around the country. People are with us so there is no need for us to damage public property and life with fire. Awami League is spreading propaganda against BNP by incendiary terrorism."



"They (AL) themselves are terrorists. That is why they turned the country into an absolutely terrorist state," he added.



Fakhrul said, "They (AL) are using the state machinery, including the law enforcement forces, the judiciary, and the administration. That means they have already turned Bangladesh into a deep state."



BNP leader also said Awami League is a terrorist party by birth as it beat its founder and a national leader like Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani and drove him out of the party.



Fakhrul said, "Detective Branch (DB) of Police arranged lunch for BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent gifts for another injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman after their detention to divert peoples mind from our democracy restoration programme."



"The Awami League has become so much bankrupt politically that they have to do these things now and spread videos. Does Awami League know etiquette?



They don't know it. Awami League was never a party of gentlemen. So, there is no reason to expect politeness from them," he said.



Fakhrul said, "Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Aman Ullah Aman need not prove their patriotism. They proved their patriotism with their lifelong politics and struggle for democracy."



The BNP leader said the government has got scared seeing the gathering of lakhs of people at BNP's grand rally at Naya Paltan on July 28.



Fakhrul called upon the government to step down and dissolve parliament to hold the election under a non-party caretaker government. "This is the only way to overcome the crisis."



BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has bought allegation of 'fire terrorism' against the Awami League.He bought the allegation while speaking at a human chain in front of the BNP central party office in Naya Paltan on Tuesday.Keranigangj South Unit BNP organized the programme protesting the attack on party standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy during the party's sit-in programme at Dholaikhal on Saturday.Fakhrul said, "BNP observed peaceful political activities around the country. People are with us so there is no need for us to damage public property and life with fire. Awami League is spreading propaganda against BNP by incendiary terrorism.""They (AL) themselves are terrorists. That is why they turned the country into an absolutely terrorist state," he added.Fakhrul said, "They (AL) are using the state machinery, including the law enforcement forces, the judiciary, and the administration. That means they have already turned Bangladesh into a deep state."BNP leader also said Awami League is a terrorist party by birth as it beat its founder and a national leader like Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani and drove him out of the party.Fakhrul said, "Detective Branch (DB) of Police arranged lunch for BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent gifts for another injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman after their detention to divert peoples mind from our democracy restoration programme.""The Awami League has become so much bankrupt politically that they have to do these things now and spread videos. Does Awami League know etiquette?They don't know it. Awami League was never a party of gentlemen. So, there is no reason to expect politeness from them," he said.Fakhrul said, "Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Aman Ullah Aman need not prove their patriotism. They proved their patriotism with their lifelong politics and struggle for democracy."The BNP leader said the government has got scared seeing the gathering of lakhs of people at BNP's grand rally at Naya Paltan on July 28.Fakhrul called upon the government to step down and dissolve parliament to hold the election under a non-party caretaker government. "This is the only way to overcome the crisis."