Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:28 AM
BNP leader Nipun gets bail

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury for eight weeks in connection with a case filed over the BNP-police clash in Dholaikhal on July 29.

The HC asked Nipun, a member of BNP's central executive committee, to surrender before the lower court concerned in eight weeks.

The HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order following a petition filed by Nipun seeking bail.

During the hearing on the bail petition, the BNP leader appeared before the HC bench.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi said that police filed the case with Sutrapur Police Station against Nipun and several others for vandalising vehicles, attacking and preventing law enforcers from discharging duties during BNP's political programme.

There are specific allegations against Nipun, he said.

The attorney general will take a decision whether an appeal will be moved before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC bail order.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury appeared for Nipun during hearing of the bail petition.


