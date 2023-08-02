Govt engineer among 4 injured as tree collapses near New Market







The injured were identified as Sohel Rahman, 40, an engineer, his driver Uttam Barman, 32, rickshawpuller Badsha Mia, 55, and a passenger of the rickshaw Monir Hossain, 35.



Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said the tree came down on the private vehicle of Engineer Sohel while they were crossing the Shaheed Minar area to go to New Market, leaving Sohel and his driver injured in the afternoon.

At the same time, Badsha Mia and Monir Hossain were also injured as the tree collapsed on them while crossing the area.



