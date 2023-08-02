7 held for killing Keraniganj’s businessman







The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven people, including the mastermind of businessman Saiful Islam killing in the city's Shahbagh area.The arrestees are mastermind Rajon Hossain, 31, Md Jane Alam, 36, Md Sumon, 25, Md Liton Hossain, 26, Md Dipu, 23, Md Sarwar Akand, 26 and Md Sajib, 29.While addressing a press briefing at Karwan Bazaar RAB media centre, its Director (Legal and Media) Commander Khandkar Al Moin said that Rajon had a long-standing feud with Saiful as he used to believe that Saiful, a resident of Khejurbagh in Keraniganj, outskirts of Dhaka, informed law enforcers about his (Rajon) crimes, including drug trading. BSS