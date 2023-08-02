BNP gets international recognition as terrorist organisation: Hasan







"The Federal Court of Canada once again termed the BNP as a terrorist organisation a few days ago while dismissing the plea of a BNP member who sought political asylum," he told journalists while visiting Rangpur sub-station of BTV in the city.



In the past, a few numbers of BNP sought political asylum in Canada when its Federal Court said that BNP is a terrorist organisation and it had been trying to oust a democratically elected government by applying force.

"Then, the Canadian court ruled that the BNP was involved in terrorist activities, burning vehicles and people," Hasan said, adding that the Canadian court again delivered a similar verdict for the fifth time terming BNP a terrorist organisation and rejected the latest plea of the BNP member.



The minister said BNP members also sought political asylum in some other countries where their pleas were rejected with similar comments terming BNP a terrorist organisation although those reports did not appear in the media.



Replying to a question regarding the adverse comments of BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman and Gayeshwar Chnadra Roy on government's hospitality, the minister said it is the political ethics of Awami League.



Dr Hasan Mahmud said the government tried its best and gave divisions and maximum possible facilities in jails to political leaders who were arrested in the last 15 years so that they could remain there well.



"So, the allegation of not extending hospitality and care to arrested political leaders in the last 15 years is not correct," he said, adding that he personally enquired of many arrested political leaders for their well-being in jails.



Hasan said, "It is the ethics of our party taught by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.



The hospitality and care extended previously to arrested political leaders did not come in social media and that is why the countrymen could not know."



On the contrary, there is no political ethics in BNP and they started saying opposite words after enjoying hospitality and coming out of police custody only a few days ago.



"When BNP was in power, senior Awami League leader Begum Matia Chowdhury was tortured at Russell Square and former Home Minister Mohammad Nasim was mercilessly beaten by police with sticks without taking any care or giving service or hospitality," he said.



Replying to another question, the minister said BNP itself was bowled out during their recent program of besieging Dhaka and they fled from the field.



"Even yesterday, BNP arranged a public rally at Sohrawardi Uddyan with highest 20,000 people and you (journalists) have observed it in television footage," he said, adding that he was ashamed why such a fewer number of people were in the BNP rally.



Earlier, Dr Hasan Mahmud planted saplings of a 'Haribhanga' mango tree and an 'Amloki' tree on the BTV's Rangpur sub-station premises on his arrival there at noon. BSS



