Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP gets international recognition as terrorist organisation: Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

RANGPUR, Aug 1: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said BNP has once again been recognised internationally as a terrorist organisation for the fifth time.

"The Federal Court of Canada once again termed the BNP as a terrorist organisation a few days ago while dismissing the plea of a BNP member who sought political asylum," he told journalists while visiting Rangpur sub-station of BTV in the city.

In the past, a few numbers of BNP sought political asylum in Canada when its Federal Court said that BNP is a terrorist organisation and it had been trying to oust a democratically elected government by applying force.

"Then, the Canadian court ruled that the BNP was involved in terrorist activities, burning vehicles and people," Hasan said, adding that the Canadian court again delivered a similar verdict for the fifth time terming BNP a terrorist organisation and rejected the latest plea of the BNP member.

The minister said BNP members also sought political asylum in some other countries where their pleas were rejected with similar comments terming BNP a terrorist organisation although those reports did not appear in the media.

Replying to a question regarding the adverse comments of BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman and Gayeshwar Chnadra Roy on government's hospitality, the minister said it is the political ethics of Awami League.

Dr Hasan Mahmud said the government tried its best and gave divisions and maximum possible facilities in jails to political leaders who were arrested in the last 15 years so that they could remain there well.

"So, the allegation of not extending hospitality and care to arrested political leaders in the last 15 years is not correct," he said, adding that he personally enquired of many arrested political leaders for their well-being in jails.

Hasan said, "It is the ethics of our party taught by Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.

The hospitality and care extended previously to arrested political leaders did not come in social media and that is why the countrymen could not know."

On the contrary, there is no political ethics in BNP and they started saying opposite words after enjoying hospitality and coming out of police custody only a few days ago.

"When BNP was in power, senior Awami League leader Begum Matia Chowdhury was tortured at Russell Square and former Home Minister Mohammad Nasim was mercilessly beaten by police with sticks without taking any care or giving service or hospitality," he said.

Replying to another question, the minister said BNP itself was bowled out during their recent program of besieging Dhaka and they fled from the field.

"Even yesterday, BNP arranged a public rally at Sohrawardi Uddyan with highest 20,000 people and you (journalists) have observed it in television footage," he said, adding that he was ashamed why such a fewer number of people were in the BNP rally.

Earlier, Dr Hasan Mahmud planted saplings of a 'Haribhanga' mango tree and an 'Amloki' tree on the BTV's Rangpur sub-station premises on his arrival there at noon.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt engineer among 4 injured as tree collapses near New Market
7 held for killing Keraniganj’s businessman
BNP gets international recognition as terrorist organisation: Hasan
Workshop on Remote  Sensing and GIS held at JU
Journalists must be bold, objective, says Iqbal Sobhan Chy
Fugitive JMB member held in city
AL earns more than its expenditure
AL leader Ismail held for covering up firing


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft