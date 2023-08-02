Workshop on Remote  Sensing and GIS held at JU







Institute of Information Technology (IIT) of Jahangirnagar University and ICIMOD jointly organised the workshop at 3:00pm at the Senate Hall of the university.



University Grants Commission Member Md Sazzad Hossain addressed the session as chief guest while JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mostafa Feeroz and Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, were present, among others.

Addressing the session, Prof Sazzad said, "Opportunities exist both domestically and overseas, but there are not enough skilled resources. We have to focus on skill-based education to grab the opportunities of the fourth industrial revolution."



JU VC Prof Nurul Alam said, "Remote Sensing and GIS is working tirelessly by producing extraordinary human resources. It is also contributing to building Smart Bangladesh."



The three-day workshop shed light on addressing climate change, food security, water, land use, and air quality through innovative solutions by using satellite data and geospatial technologies in regional hubs.



