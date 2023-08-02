

Journalists must be bold, objective, says Iqbal Sobhan Chy



He also advised them to abide by the principles of ethics of journalism and remain united to ensure freedom of media.



He made the remarks while addressing a programme arranged marking the founding anniversary of the Daily Tattyadarpan and Daily Pirojpurer Katha, published from Pirojpur district headquarters. The programme was organized at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium on Monday night.

He said the district or local level journalism is not easier compared to the national level journalism. It's very hard, risky and sensitive. So, the journalists at the local levels must be dedicated, courageous and honest while performing professional duties.



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said that the country has a vibrant media and adequate facilities are being given to journalists. So, the journalist must discharge their responsibilities with integrity and boldness.



Addressing the programme as the guest of honour, Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shaymal Dutta, also General Secretary of the Jatiya Press Club, said irresponsible social media is threatening the print and electronic media and due to those social media the print and electronic media have been facing crisis.



Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Md Selim Hossain, District Awami League Vice-President Advocate Abdur Razzaque Khan Badsha, Pirojpur Press Club General Secretary SM Tanvir Ahmed and film actor Siam Ahmed addressed the programme. Siam hails from Pirojpur and he has won a number film awards.



Film actor Siam urged the journalists to act boldly because people want to hear truth from them.



Publisher and Chief Editor of the Tattyadarpan Shafiul Haque Mithu presided over the programme while Editor and Publisher of the Pirojpuer Katha Jahirul Haque Titu was present at the programme.



Seven journalists of Pirojpur district were honoured in the programme for their contribution to journalism. Mahmud Hosen Sukur of Bangladesh Betar, Goutam Roy Chowdhury of BSS, Moniruzzman Nasim of Ittefaq, Ziaul Ahsan of Daily Observer, SM Parvez of Bangladesh Television, MA Rabbini Feroz of Daily Khobor and AK Azad of Daily Sangbad were honoured with crests.



