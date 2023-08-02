Fugitive JMB member held in city







The arrested Md Monwar Hossen, 28, is the son of Ayub Mia of Golamunda village under Joldhaka thana of Nilphamari district.



"A team of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested Monwar during an overnight drive in the city's Kuril Bishwa Road under Vatara thana at around 9:45pm on Monday night," ATU ASP (media) Wahida Parveen said.

The arrestee, who has been hiding in different parts of the country for 12 years, is a fugitive accused in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with the Hathazari police station of Chattogram. Necessary legal actions have been taken against him, she added. BSS



