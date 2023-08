Awami League's earning was more than its expenditure. The surplus during the year was Tk 28,451,189.



Awami League's earning was more than its expenditure. The surplus during the year was Tk 28,451,189.This information emerged from the Awami League's audit report submitted to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday afternoon.In the report submitted to the EC, Awami League stated that the total income of Bangladesh Awami League in the calendar year 2022 was Tk 107,135,768.Those incomes were coming from the sales of nomination forms, sale of primary membership collection forms and income from property are shown as the main sources of income.