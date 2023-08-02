AL leader Ismail held for covering up firing





A leader of ruling Awami League (AL) orchestrated a mugging 'drama' to cover up an incident, in which his employee sustained bullet injuries at his apartment in the capital's Ramna area on Sunday.The injured, Md Manik is an employee of the Awami League leader, Ismail Hossain alias Bacchu. According to the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Ismail Hossain took bullet-hit Manik to a hospital and later staged the mugging 'drama' to cover up the episode.Detective Branch (Ramna zone) Additional Deputy Commissioner Mishu Bishwas said that no mugging incident took place and it was orchestrated to cover up the actual incident that had taken place at Ismail Hossain's apartment.Police first received information of a firing in Ramna area on Sunday afternoon. Police sources said Ismail himself told police that there had been a firing incident in front of the Karnaphuli Garden City.Police went to the spot later and looked into it. Police arrested Ismail and his employee Mohiuddin, and seized a pistol and bullets. A car was also seized, which was used to take injured Manik to hospital.