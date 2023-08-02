How big loan defaulters go scot-free







This loan defaulting issue once again came to the fore when the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court during a case hearing on Monday came down heavily on the big loan defaulters who have been spending hundreds of crores of taka to stall the repayment of their borrowed money. Whereas, the court pointed out, the poor small defaulters find themselves in the dock for their failure of paying even a small amount of loan ranging from Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000.



How big fishes are getting off scot-free. For instance, as per the afore-mentioned case statement, it was revealed that a loan of Tk 32 crore was taken from Sonali Bank's Motijheel branch by Fazlur Rahman and Co in 1997 which rose to Tk 150 crore with added interest.

Shockingly, the Fazlur Rahman and Co has managed to scrape by on paying only a penny ante amount of Tk 5 lakh over the past 26 years with apparently showing some flimsy excuses. Finding no other alternatives to recover the loan, Sonali Bank lodged a lawsuit against the company in 2017.



However, this is only an example of a willful defaulter. Besides, there are at least 786,065 loan defaulters in the country with accumulated defaulted loans amounting to Tk 1, 20,656 crore as of now.



Disclosure of a list of top 20 defaulters in the parliament in January this year by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal was indicative that the defaulters' names and identity were brought to public with the aim of stigmatizing their social status.



But this move was of little avail as willful and habitual defaulted loans have continued to increase.



Hopes arose when the cabinet in March approved the draft Bank Company (Amendment) Act, 2023 that brought some good amendments such as habitual loan defaulters will not be allowed to run businesses or travel abroad, the bank directors and their family members must provide collaterals, bonds or securities for taking loans from the bank and banks will publish the lists of wilful defaulters on their websites and newspapers.



In addition, the draft has incorporated some provisions like an individual will be considered a habitual defaulter if he or she does not repay a loan taken in their name or their company's name despite having the means to pay it back and any person will be treated as a habitual defaulter if he or she takes loans under the name of a non-existent company.



We hope that the draft Bank Company Act would get the nod in the parliament and be put in practice for the greater interest of the country.

