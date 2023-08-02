Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Effects of overuse of smartphones

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The invention of mobile phone was one of the biggest inventions of the 20th century. Initially, mobile phones were used to make a call, and they were usually larger in size. Then mobile phones began to shrink in size, and an idea to send a text message rather than make a call arrived.

Today smartphones are commonly used by a very large number of people, as many social media and gaming applications can be installed in smartphones. Almost two thirds of smartphone users in our country are between 21 and 30 years old. But it also have some drawbacks as our youth is spending a great deal of time on using smartphones, and because of the excessive use of smartphones and other electronic gadgets, our interaction with our family members, neighbours, friends and relatives is decreasing. We do not know what is going on around us. Mobile phones are also hazardous to human health because of different types of rays emitted by these gadgets.

We should reduce the usage of mobile phones. Usage of mobile phones should not be a hobby, and it should be on the basis of necessity.

Noor Ahmed
Kakrail, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How big loan defaulters go scot-free
Effects of overuse of smartphones
Now combating mosquitoes gets costlier
Take actions to relieve traffic jam
Adopt practical application in education system
Is political violence making a comeback?
Resolution on Teesta water issue in sight  
PM’s help sought to nationalise educational institutions


Latest News
Jatiya Party's politics was not right: GM Quader
UN encourages 'peaceful, credible, and inclusive' elections in Bangladesh
Cricketer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue
Six fishermen missing as 5 trawlers capsize in sea estuary of Bay
20 killed in India crane collapse
Teachers call off protest after 21 days
Fugitive JMB member held in capital
Sheltering Bangabandhu's killers is shameful for US, Canada: Momen
Xi Jinping replaces leaders of China's elite nuclear force
Afif skips GT20 Canada due to visa complications
Most Read News
Popularise breastfeeding
Renovation works begin today
Third-party assignment of invoices, trade finance
Leave to appeal against legality of 290 MPs' oath dismissed
34 students arrested on intel info, remand to be sought: Police
Peter Haas holding meeting with CEC
Jamaat to hold rally in Dhaka on August 4
No more loose soybean oil from today
US to send pre-election monitoring team in October
Delwar of NHA handed over to police for making huge wealth
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft