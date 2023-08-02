

Possibilities of jute leaves as nutritional beverage



Jute leaves are a very nutritious vegetable. Due to the multi-dimensional medicinal properties of jute leaves, since ancient times, jute leaves have been used as food for preserving and curing various diseases. Jute leaves have long been known as medicine in Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Jute leaves contain vitamins (A, C, B1, B2, B3 and E), minerals (iron, zinc, magnesium, and selenium), carotenoids (lycopene, beta-carotene) and many other phytochemicals, which act as antioxidants. In addition to micro and macronutrients, it is rich in bioactive chemicals, including glycosides, anticancer agents(phytol, monogalactosyldiacylglycerol), phenolics, flavonoids, tannins, saponins, sterols, triterpenoids, ionones, fatty acids and carbohydrates.



Jute leaves are very useful in diabetes. Jute leaves reduce inflammation in the body, reduce weight, control cancer, various stomach diseases, ulcers, high blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels. It helps in getting good sleep. Jute leaves have many properties like controlling fever, cold, flu, improving visual acuity, protecting teeth and controlling asthma.Due to their nutritional value and medicinal potential, jute leaves' bioactive chemical and mineral content have been investigated to develop novel natural antioxidants. As a medicine, jute leaves are of great importance for various problems of teeth and stomach, as a vegetable for malnutrition and as a blood purifier.

Medicinal literature 'Charaka Samhita' mentions the medicinal properties of jute, jute is a destroyer of blood and bile, relieves urinary disorders and reduces the incidence of rheumatism. According to Kabiraji medical science, Tita jute i.e., juice of native jute leaves is an excellent medicine for dysentery, fever and acid destruction. It increases appetite and digestion and is very useful as a laxative. Mixing sweet or tossa jute juice and turmeric powder cures complicated blood dysentery. Drinking water soaked with sweet jute leaves increases urination, relieves bladder irritation and increases body strength or energy.Jute leaves juice or soup can be used to treat fever, chronic cysts, colds and cure tumors.



Jute leaves are a common component of the diet of the Luhya people of Western Kenya. These leaves are typically consumed alongside starchy foods such as ugali, a staple cuisine for most Luhya communities in Kenya. The Boros people of northeast India like dried leaves. They use them to make narji, a thick mixture of fatty pork and caustic soda. In Nigeria, the Yoruba people use it as a spice for carbohydrate foods such as amala, cassava, yam, millet, and ethnomedicine to assist in labor and childbirth. Some Nigerian tribes used leaf extract to cure menstrual symptoms linked with abnormal menstrual bleeding during periods, as well as to prevent impending miscarriage and promote tocolysis. There is a slimy soup or sauce that is commonly used in West African cuisine that is made using leaves. It has been acknowledged as a national dish in Egypt and is popular. Turkey and Cyprus usually make it into a chicken stew with lemon and olive oil. Japan substitutes young, dried leaves of the white and tossa jute species for coffee or tea and for thickening soup.



Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) developed an improved cultivar with a higher yield by hybridization of dwarf red and Bina Patshak-1 and released by the National Seed Board in 2014 as BJRI Desi Patshak 1 (BJC-390). This type of tree is completely green, bushy and shriveled, the stem is light green and branched. The leaves are ovate-lanceolate and dark green. Besides, BJRI has developed two new varieties namely BJRI Desi Patshak-2 and BJRI Desi Patshak-3 through pure row selection in 2020. BJRI Desi Patshak-2 (Madrashak, red) is a relatively short-lived variety witha stem, leaf petiole and veins dark red and leaves dark green. BJRI Desi Patshak 3 (Madrashak, green) variety has a dark green stem, leaf petiole and veins. Plants of both varieties are smaller than BJRI Desi Patshak-1. Leaves are ovate-lanceolate, and greens can be harvested at 30-35 days of plant age. Due to the low 'canopy' of the cultivars, more plants can be grown in a single area, and because of the gnarled form, no fiber is obtained. Despite being a native variety of jute, the leaves are sweet and tasty. Depending on the time of sowing, flowers appear in 45-50 days and seeds are available in 75-90 days.



BJRI started producing organic beverages with jute leaves in 2016. Jute leavesbeverage has anti-bacterial properties, which play an effective role in preventing typhoid bacteria and eliminating dysentery. This beverageor tea helps in diabetic control and lipid profile. At present, the consumers of this beverage in our country are more people in their fifties. However, its demand is high in America, Denmark, Europe and Germany. Currently, many entrepreneurs are marketing jute leaf beverages as herbal products at home and abroad. A local entrepreneur is selling jute leaf tea worth Tk 15 lakh per month under the banner of Mahima Products of Tangail. An organization named Guarchi Aqua Agro Tech in Uttara of Dhaka is exporting organic tea made from jute leaves to Germany.



Jute green leaves have been used as a vegetable in homes in Bengal for thousands of years. The bioactive compounds in food derived from secondary metabolites in plants have been linked to a wide range of beneficial health effects. Jute leaves have thus been a component of alternative medicine from the earliest days of human beings.As jute leaves are rich in various medicinal properties including antioxidants, they will play a helpful role in meeting the nutritional needs of people as well as curing chronic diseases and increasing the body's immune system.Therefore, it is important to scrutinize proximate composition, bioactive compounds and mineral content to find the varieties used to make jute leaf beverages.



The writer is a Principal Scientific Officer, Breeding Division, Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI)



