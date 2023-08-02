Recovery of Dhaka canals may help reduce dengue menace



According to the US CDC, about 40 percent of the world's people live in dengue-prone areas. The disease is spread in about 100 countries in Asia, Pacific region, America, Africa and Caribbean region. According to the World Health Organization, 5 to 10 million people are affected by this disease every year. Out of which 500,000 people suffered from hemorrhagic fever and at least 22,000 people died. A large number of them are children.



Rifat Amin Rion

After the end of the corona virus, dengue is spreading across the country. The number of infected with this Aedes mosquito-borne virus has been increasing significantly in the last few days, which is very worrying. Every day, many people are admitted to different hospitals of the country due to dengue fever. This rate of infection seems to be increasing at a geometric rate.





After the infection of the coronavirus, again this infection of dengue has created a new scary situation for the people of the whole country. According to the information of the Department of Health, 247 people died of dengue this year. And 200 people have died so far this July. So far this year, 49 thousand 138 people have been admitted to hospital due to dengue. Among them, 28 thousand 32 people have been affected in Dhaka and 21 thousand 106 people outside Dhaka. Compared to June, the number of patients admitted to hospital due to dengue has increased by seven times this July. Male patients predominate. The rate of affected men is 64 percent. The rate of affected women is 36 percent. In Dhaka, the rate of children suffering from dengue is high.



According to a survey by the Institute of Epidemiology and Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), the highest number of dengue patients died in the history of Bangladesh last year, 281 people. Earlier, dengue had become rampant in 2019, just before the Covid pandemic hit. That year, 1 lakh 1 thousand 354 people had to be hospitalized due to dengue, 164 people died. 179 people died in 2019. Apart from this, 7 people died in 2020 and 105 people died in 2021. In 2019, a significant number of dengue fever victims were children, students and workers.



Reviewing the dengue situation in the past, it can be seen that the incidence of the disease was relatively low from 2007 to 2014. In those eight years, the number of dengue patients never exceeded 2,000. Since 2015, the prevalence of the disease started increasing. It decreased slightly in 2017 and increased again in 2018.



The number of dengue cases in Dhaka is much higher than the rest of the country. The main reason for this is waterlogging. Dengue larvae develop due to waterlogging. Due to encroachment and filling of many natural canals in the city, rainwater cannot be drained quickly. Lack of effective coordination among various agencies involved in drainage management has exacerbated the crisis. Due to deterioration and improper operation of regulators and sluice gates, water is being drained slowly. A total of 47 canals are mentioned in Dhaka Wasa Drainage Master Plan 2015. These canals should be recovered and their boundaries should be determined. Effective waste management should ensure that garbage does not fill sewers and natural canals. It is necessary to take measures to clean the drains before the monsoon season. Construction, repair and digging of sewers should be done during the dry season.



Remember, Aedes mosquitoes lay their eggs in clean water. Mosquitoes do not lay eggs in unclean, dirty and smelly water. So we have to notice where clean water is accumulated around us. In urban areas, many people like to plant various flowers and fruit trees on the roof. Many people leave many unnecessary buckets, bottles on the roof or store them for necessity. A vase filled with water is also kept inside the house to decorate the house. These water-accumulating containers should be cleaned well and regularly. This is because the water in the container may contain mosquito larvae, from which the eggs can hatch. Besides, mosquitoes are born in bushes and drains. Therefore, the bushes and drains around the house should be kept clean.



A vaccine against dengue fever is approved in some countries. However, this vaccine is only effective in a person who has been infected once. Avoiding Aedes mosquito bites is the main way to prevent dengue. Therefore, mosquito breeding should be prevented by destroying the habitat of mosquitoes. Generally, Aedes mosquito bites tend to increase in the morning and evening. Clothing that covers most of the body should be worn. The elderly, children and the sick are at high risk of dengue infection. Dengue fever causes a lot of dehydration in the body. Therefore, the affected person should consume more drinks, such as lemon juice, canned water, various fruit juices, etc. If you are infected with dengue, you should never panic, you should take medicine as per the doctor's advice. Remember, there is no substitute for awareness during a dengue outbreak.



The writer is a Student, Joypurhat Government College



