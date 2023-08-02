Activity-based learning to ensure quality outcomes







In the midway of the 21st century, we deplorably have to let out that our education system has not thoroughly embraced activity-based learning, shifting from core knowledge-based learning. Hence, the applicability of the learned lessons cannot be justified on the measurement scale of performance-ability. Consequently, the learners fail to align their institutional learning in the case of real-life situations, where they strive for survival being a professional one. With the intrusion of AI into the educational landscape, and the conception of globalized educational dynamics, education is likely to take on the market demands. The vision of SDG-4, 'Quality education' is nothing more abstract than the clarion call for the realization of this concurrent fact. Application, construction, and analytical power boost-up are targeted for the realization of quality education, hence, activity-based or performance-based learning strategy tends to be an undeniable fact, for this century and way forward.The recent research finding on the prevalent issue of activity-based learning funded by the National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM) in the 2022-23 fiscal yearreveals the critical state of affairs. In line with the global demands, Bangladesh Education Policy (2010), andNational Curriculum Framework (2021) aspire for learning through activities, and socially constructed learning. And, the class teacher is likely to be directed to measure the learners in class whether they have achieved learning objectives for that particular class, which paves the way to providing class activities upon the end of the particular lessons and checking as well as feed-backing the learners. Bangladesh Education Policy (2010) aspires for the attainment of - (a) learning through active participation, (b) achievement and progress measured through performance records, (c) inspiration of group activities, and (d) measurable learning. Disconsolately, the research finds that only 15.79 % of classes ensure group class activities, though the rate of individual class activities is higher (28.95 %) comparatively. Yet, the other 71.05 % of the classes cannot corroborate the fact that the learners have achieved the learning objectives set through the lessons for the particular class.Moreover, ubiquitous digital devices, social media, virtual learning, and online gaming have marked and been marking impacts on the learners, which are hindering the learning of social-emotional skills by the learners. As a consequence, the tendency to drug addiction, juvenile delinquency, and suicidal tendency for girls are on the increase. In this incipient situation, a classroom tends to be a purgatory for socialization, where a learner is likely to interact with diverse fellows of non-lineal demographic settings. Here, the class activities, especiallypair, peer, or group activities bring about positive changes in the perception of the learners, who are diversely directed to a self-centricity due to the excessive exposure to technological devices. A research report, conducted recently by Education Week, a US-based non-profit organization for educational research, reveals that 4% of participants including educators, teachers, and guardians think that technology is effective in enhancing the learners' social-emotional skills. Alternatively, class interaction remains the best platform for the development of a learner's empathy, sympathy, perspective-taking, self-respect, and respect for others.Now, the finding of the aforementioned research funded by the NAEM reveals the insufficiency and the lack of regularity in the interactional class activities from the educational perspective in Bangladesh as it states 60.47 % of the teachers disagree with the fact of the learners' interest in participation in class activities. This attitudinal dynamism of the learners has double implications. Firstly, the learners cannot reflect on the learning outcomes, which are likely to verify the accomplishment of the learning objectives by the teachers through in-class activity-providing, checking, marking, and feed-backing. Secondly, the learners lag behind in socialization leading them to negligence to community responsibility, which supposes to be the ultimate goal of education, whether it is process or a product.In our educational scenario, the final scores are marked by the level of excellence of a learner. A system of rating must prevail to categorize a learner's achievement as SSC and HSC results put remarkable emphasis to categorize a learner. But, there prevails far disparity between the scores in public exams and the admission in the tertiary educational systems, as it is reported that 1, 76,282 students gained GPA - 5 in the HSC exam 2023, whereas only 9.43% of the candidates passed the admission test of the 'KA' unit for 2022-23 session in Dhaka University. This discrepancy shows up that our learners pass out of the secondary and higher secondary levels with a learning gap, which is not manifesting in the public results. Again, the research funded by the NAEM in the 2022-23 fiscal year points out that the participants scored 60.06 % of the marks individually, whereas the group participants scored only 39.3 % of the marks in the formative assessment formats.Resultantly, there prevails gap in the case of the retention of consistency in performance scores in regards to formative assessment, summative assessment, and implementation stages of learned performances.However, a smart education system does never indulge in a mismatch in the case of scores, a learner achieves, and performances, a learner shows in practical cases. If there prevails lack of alignment, the educational scenario must brood over the issues, which prevail in the systems, and work torectify the faults in it.21st-century education demands resilience to competition, global in nature. As a consequence, the changes in teaching-learning activities are needless to say. The quality of education depends on the quality of teaching-learning, which largely relies on the quality of activities related to teaching-learning.To sum up, the classroom must ensure a learner's active participation, impactful achievement, social integration, and shared learning. This educational philosophy turns out valuable for various reasons. The rate of absenteeism, one of the greatest challenges facing secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions, may gradually decrease; the rate of social crimes, which the students are involved in, will decrease; the pressure of GPA- garnered educational system may be slackened; and more importantly, the learners will learn the application of the knowledge through hands-on experiences in classes. Consequently, this interactive learning will pose a lasting effect on their mind, as learning must never be a product, it is inevitably a process, having a lifelong effect on a person's attitude, choice of profession, and earning a livelihood.Professor Dr. M. H. Sarowardy, Department of Political Science, (BCS, General Education; Deb Proshad Halder, Department of English,(BCS, General Education) and SajibDey, Department of Economics(BCS, General Education)