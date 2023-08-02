Dengue spreads to rural areas in Rajshahi





RAJSHAHI, Aug 1: Dengue continues to spread in villages in the district.



According to sources, the number of dengue patients admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) has increased. The Dengue Unit's bed number has been raised to accommodate growing number of patients.





So far, a total of 197 patients have received treatment at RMCH. One died while 145 were discharged after curing. Out of the total, 40 patients are from Rajshahi, and the rest are from different districts including Dhaka.



Brigadier General F.M. Shamin Ahmed, director of RMCH, said, the number of dengue patients is consistently increasing; a dedicated team is working to serve patients; and medical supplies are sufficient.



If the number of patients continues to rise, the hospital will face challenges, he added. Dengue prevention measures must be taken seriously to avoid putting excessive strain on healthcare facilities, the director added.



Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Saidul Faruque, said, locally transmitted dengue cases have been identified in Rajshahi. If mosquito control measures are not effective, the situation may go worse rapidly, he added.



A.B.M Sharif Uddin, chief executive officer of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), said, special campaign and awareness are underway to combat the Aedes mosquito larvae; mobile court is also taking action; various campaigns and awareness-raising initiatives are being conducted ward by ward to control the situation effectively.



RAJSHAHI, Aug 1: Dengue continues to spread in villages in the district.According to sources, the number of dengue patients admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) has increased. The Dengue Unit's bed number has been raised to accommodate growing number of patients.According to the RMCH data, the first dengue patient was admitted to the hospital on July 14, but referred to Dhaka. As of Wednesday morning, there were 51 dengue patients admitted. Within the past 24 hours, 15 new admissions were registered while 52 patients were treated. Among them, 16 have been discharged after recovery.So far, a total of 197 patients have received treatment at RMCH. One died while 145 were discharged after curing. Out of the total, 40 patients are from Rajshahi, and the rest are from different districts including Dhaka.Brigadier General F.M. Shamin Ahmed, director of RMCH, said, the number of dengue patients is consistently increasing; a dedicated team is working to serve patients; and medical supplies are sufficient.If the number of patients continues to rise, the hospital will face challenges, he added. Dengue prevention measures must be taken seriously to avoid putting excessive strain on healthcare facilities, the director added.Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Saidul Faruque, said, locally transmitted dengue cases have been identified in Rajshahi. If mosquito control measures are not effective, the situation may go worse rapidly, he added.A.B.M Sharif Uddin, chief executive officer of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), said, special campaign and awareness are underway to combat the Aedes mosquito larvae; mobile court is also taking action; various campaigns and awareness-raising initiatives are being conducted ward by ward to control the situation effectively.