16 people found dead in 13 districts







JOYPURHAT: Bodies of two newborn babies, aged 6-7 month, were recovered in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The bodies were recovered from the Tulshiganga River in Ikarpara area of the upazila in the afternoon.



Police recovered those from the spot and sent to Joypurhat District Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ketlal Police Station (PS) Anwar Hossain said, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.



CHANDPUR: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Hajiganj and Faridganj upazilas of the district recently.



The half-decomposed body of a young man was recovered by police from the side of a railway line in Hajiganj Upazila on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30 to 40, could not be known immediately.



Police said locals spotted the body in a bush near Laksam-Chandpur railway line in Koyarpu area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police assumed he might have died three to four days back.



Chandpur PS OC Murad Ullah Bahar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



Police recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from his sister's house in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Farhad Bhuiyan, 18, son of Md Babul Bhuiyan, a resident of Tamrashason Village under the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Farhad worked as a construction worker in Dhaka and was trying to go abroad. On Monday evening, he came home and went out from the house at around 10 pm. He had been missing since then.



Later on, the deceased's members were informed by the Farhad's elder sister that Farhad hanged himself with the ceiling of a room at her house in Shoshairchar Village.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Faridganj PS OC Md Abdul Mannan confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal steps would be taken in this regard.



MONPURA, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a fisherman, who went missing on Friday morning, from the Meghna River in Monpura Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Md Shakib, 25, son of Lutfur Rahman, a resident of Kalatarirchar area under Monpura Sadar Union in the upazila.



According to locals, Shakib went missing on Friday morning while he was trying to board a fishing boat by swimming in the river. Locals searched for him but could not locate him.



Later on, locals saw his body floating in a canal of the river in Hajirhat Union of the upazila at around 11:30 am on Sunday and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Monpura PS OC Md Johirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her in-law's house in Taltali Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Reshma Akhter, 19, wife of Sumon Hossain, a resident of North Gendamara area under the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Sumon and Reshma got married about seven months back.



Since they got married, Sumon used to torture her for dowry. Reshma informed her family members that Sumon demanded Tk 5 lakh as dowry.



"On Saturday night, Sumon along with his one friend Al Amin came to our house at around 9 pm and said they came here to take my daughter back to his house. After a while, at about 10 pm, they informed us that Reshma fell sick.



Being informed, we rushed there and found my daughter's body lying down on the ground," said the deceased's father Seraj Molla.



"They strangled my daughter to death. I want justice and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators," he added.



Taltali PS OC Md Shahidul Islam Khan said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barguna Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a third-grader girl, who was abducted by miscreants on Thursday evening, after 22 hours of abduction from a drain behind a local madrasa in Hnila Union of Teknaf Upazila in the district on Friday afternoon.



The deceased child was identified as Sabiha Jannat Faria, 8, daughter of Sana Ullah, a resident of Paschim Shikderpara area under Ward No. 1 in the union. She was a third grader of Noorani Section at Hnila Darus Sunnah Madrasa.



According to the deceased's family members, Sabiha used to live with her mother in the area since her parents got divorced.



"A group of some unidentified people kidnapped my daughter when she was returning home from his aunt's house at around 7 pm and then, they demanded Tk 5 lakh as ransom over mobile phone," said Sabiha's mother Jasmin Akhter.



"After being learned about the matter, I filed a complaint with Teknaf Model PS immediately," she said.



Teknaf Model PS OC Mohammad Jubayer Sayed said following the complaint, two separate teams of Rapid Action Battalion and police started investigation.



On Friday morning, locals saw the body of the girl in the drain and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have also arrested the prime accused Erfan Ahmed, 17, in connection with the incident.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a fruit trader from a residential hotel in the city on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Rana Mia alias Shakil, 21, son of Bachhed Mia, a resident of Shibpur PS area in Narsingdi District.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali Model PS Sumon said Shakil rented a room in Hotel Sea Palace at Port Road on July 24 last for supplying fruits to different fruit stores in the city from Narsingdi.



At dawn on Friday, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented room in the city. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the SI added.



DINAJPUR: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Biral and Parbatipur upazilas of the district on Thursday and Friday.



Police recovered the throat-slit body of a watchman from Biral Upazila of the district on Friday.



The body was recovered from a shop at Bhadrakali Bazar in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Krishna Kanta Roy, 65, a resident of Rajarampur Chairmanpara area.



Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man lying inside a shop at the market in the morning and informed police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) in Dinajpur Sheikh Jinnah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



On the other hand, police on Thursday morning recovered the body of a young man from beside a railway line in Parbatipur Upazila.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to police, locals spotted the body of the youth lying beside the railway line in Shahagram area near Coal Mine Rail Gate at around 7:30 am and informed the matter to police. Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



Parbatipur Railway PS SI Kajal Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to find out the identity of the youth.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police on Friday recovered the half-decomposed body of a young man after 17 days of his missing in Bauphal Upazila of the district.



The body was recovered from Hosnabad-Jouta Canal of the upazila in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Hriday Kabiraj, 22, son of Harendra Kabiraj, a resident of Dattapara Union of the upazila. He was an eighth semester student at Nabarun Survey Institute.



According to police sources, Hriday went missing on July 11 from his home. Hriday's father lodged a general diary with Bauphal PS in this connection.



Police, later, arrested a young man, named Zafar, son of Hasem Khan of Khejurbaria Village under Daspara Union in the upazila, following the general diary.



Later on, according to Zafar's information, the half-decomposed body of Hriday was recovered from the canal on Friday morning.



Arrested Zafar confessed in the police interrogation that on July 11, they sat beside Hosnabad-Jouta Connection Bridge and talked at night.



Then there was a quarrel took place in between the two due to a dispute over an extramarital affair with a woman. At one stage, Zafar kicked Hriday during altercation. Hriday died on the spot.



Later on, Zafar dragged the body to a secluded place about one km away from the scene and dumped the body in the canal.



Bauphal PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: The body of an elderly man, who went missing in a canal in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district, was recovered on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Md A Malek, 65, son of late Abdul Gani, a resident of Chowrakhala Village under Pattan Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Malek fell in the canal while carrying paddy on a boat from Char Islampur Market at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.



On information, fire service personnel rushed in and started rescue operation, but could not be able to find him till 8 pm. From Thursday morning, they again started the drive.



Later on, the divers found his body at around 11 am and recovered it.



However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint was lodged from them.



BHALUKA, MYMENISNGH: Police recovered the body of a man from the Khiru River in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.



Police sources said locals spotted the body floating in the river in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.



HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her residence in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 60, wife of Azharul Islam Azad, a resident of Ward No. 8 Uttar Saria Village under No. 9 Burirchar Union in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Burirchar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Fakhrul Islam said Monwara Begum lived alone in her house. The neighbours found her body tied with its hands and legs at around 7 am and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.



Hatiya PS Inspector (Investigation) Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



SUNAMGANJ: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Naljur River in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district recently.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 27, could not be known immediately.



Jagannathpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman said locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the river in Khaliknagar area under Jagannathpur Municipality and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.



JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a woman from her rented house in the district town recently.



The deceased was identified as Rita Akhter, 30, wife of Mehedul Islam of Ghaturia Village under Kalai Upazila of the district.



She along with her three children lived in a rented house in Amtali area in the district town for the last four to five years while her husband lives in Dhaka for work purpose.



ASP (Crimes and Operation) Farzana Hossain said the children of Rita Akhter saw the body of their mother lying on the floor in the house at around 12 pm after returning home from school.



Hearing their scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police suspect that someone might have killed her and fled away.



