Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:36 AM
Home Countryside

Boro paddy procurement target unlikely to be met at Baraigram

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 1: The government collection of Boro rice-paddy is unlikely to achieve the target in Baraigram Upazila of the district due to higher price in open markets.

In the last two months and a half of the collection time, only 39 per cent rice and 45 per cent paddy were collected by the upazila food godown authorities.

According to sources at the Food Department, this season a total of 6,159 metric tons (mt) of rice procurement was targeted at the government fixed rate of Tk 44 per kilogram (kg). The paddy procurement target was fixed at 544 mt at the rate of Tk 30 per kg.

The procurement of Boro rice-paddy began on May 7.
 
A total of 10 husking mills and one auto-mill have supplied 2,411 mt of rice. Farmers are not showing interest in giving paddy to godown as they get higher price in the open market than the government rate. So far 250 mt of paddy have been procured or 45 per cent of the target.

A visit to different haats and bazaars found per kg Boro rice is selling at Tk 50-52 while paddy selling at Tk 1,250-1,300 per maund.

Upazila Ricemill Owners Association General Secretary Abu Bakar Siddiq said, "We have been counting losses for supplying rice to godown for the last several years. That is why most millers didn't sign contract of rice supply."

A farmer of Mamudpur Village Abu Raihan Mandal said, "Paddy price is higher in markets. Besides, on ground of moisture, paddy is returned by godown.

There is no such hassle in markets. Also wholesalers come to take away paddy from home. So I have no interest in giving paddy to godown."

Upazila Food Godown Officer Abdul Mannan said, "Farmers sell their paddy in markets or to wholesalers at the higher prices than the rate we give. Besides, millers are reluctant to count losses for giving rice to godown as they purchase paddy at higher rate."

So it seems the rice-paddy collection targets will remain unmet in the remaining time of the period, he added.


