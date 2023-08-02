Two cousins drown in Netrakona







The deceased were identified as Tofael Mia, 5, son of Komol Mia, a resident of Sandhya Hala Village at Nazirpur union, and his cousin Afroza Akter, 3, daughter of Alal Uddin.



According to field sources, the two children slipped into a pond next to their house while they were playing near its bank in the evening.

Later on, family members recovered their bodies from the pond at night.



Officer-in-Charge of Kalmakanda Police Station Abul Kalam confirmed the matter.



