Wednesday, 2 August, 2023, 3:35 AM
AL takes up 40-day programmes on National Mourning Day in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Aug 1: Awami League (AL) of the district unit has taken a 40-day elaborate programmes on the occasion of forthcoming National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect on August 15.

This information was confirmed in a press release on Saturday issued by AL City Unit Office Secretary Munsi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag.

To mark the day, national and party flags will be kept at half-mast and black flags will be hoisted at all offices of the AL in the city and all wards of Khulna City.

AL leaders and activists will pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his monument in front of the deputy commissioner's office around 8am.

Homage will also be paid to other August 15 martyrs by placing wreaths at their portraits in the party office. Offering of Fateha, Munajat and Doa will also be arranged by AL.  

Similar programmes will be held from August 1 to 31 in all 31 city wards. Food will be distributed among insolvent, orphans, and distressed people during whole  mourning month of August.

On the mourning day, a discussion will be held on the National Mourning Day in the AL office in the city, said the press release.

AL will observe the birthdays of freedom fighter captain Sheikh Kamal on August 5, and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib on August 8 with due respect.

The death anniversary of Khulna AL leaders and the then city mayor candidate S M A Rob will be observed on August 11 while that of city unit of AL president advocate Manjurul Imam will be observed on August 25.

A discussion meeting will be held marking the grenade attack of August 21, 2004.

Besides, city units of Krishak League, Matsojibi League, Tati League, and other organisations will also arrange mourning day programmes from September 1 to 8, the press release added.

City Unit AL President and KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and General Secretary M D A Babul Rana called upon leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies, cultural organizations to observe the mourning month with due respect.


