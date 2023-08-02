Video
Home Countryside

12 injured in clash over land at Baraigram

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent


BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Aug 1: Twelve people were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Talsho Village of the upazila in the morning.
Local sources said Nazrul Islam had been at loggerheads with his stepbrother Makbul Hossain over a land.

Both of them locked into an altercation over this dispute in the morning which led to a clash. Twelve people were injured in the clash at that time.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers visited the scene took the situation under control.


