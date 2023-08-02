Video
Wednesday, 2 August, 2023
Countryside

100 commit suicide in six months in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL,  Aug 1: The suicidal fatality is increasing alarmingly in the district in the absence of due psychological treatment and awareness. The self-killing tendency is higher among teenagers.

According to district police and metropolitan police sources, a total of 100 people committed suicide in the district in last six months (Jan-June). Most of them were women.

Of the total toll, 34 ones committed suicide in the city while 66 ones in the district. In Barishal District, 52 ones hanged while 19 in the city. By poison-taking, 14 ones died in the district while 15 in the metropolitan area.

Shahrin Rivana, a 11th batch student of Botany of Barishal University, was reported to kill self. On July 20 at 11:30pm, her body was found in her room of Molla Chhatri Nibas in Karnakathi Anandabazar area. Police suspects, she hanged herself from ceiling fan.

Teenagers like Rivana are choosing the path to suicide. The trend is on the rise.

Khan Muhammad Abu Naser, deputy police commissioner (Crime, operation and prosecution) of the metropolitan police, said, "So far we  have identified that most cases were linked to dowry, physical torture, drugs, professional disarray, and financial crisis. Another reason is online-gambling."

"The suicidal tendency is higher among drugs addicted and frustrated men," said Dr H M Saiful Islam, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Sentient section blamed social anomaly and foreign culture for that suicidal surge. Social analysts and psychologists said, decaying conscience and despair cause the suicidal tendency.

Shah Sajeda, former president of Sacheton Nagorik Committee-Barishal District, said, it needs to raise awareness in families and among students.

A guardian Murad Ahmed said, "Firstly children will be given time." Another Saifur Rahman Miron said, "It needs to build relations among parents and children."

Children mobile uses should be supervised, he added.


