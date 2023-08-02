|
Hasan Mahmud tested dengue positive
|
Bangladesh national cricket team's speedster Hasan Mahmud tested positive for dengue. His condition is under control and under medication from home, confirms a BCB's source on Tuesday.
Mahmud had been suffering from fever for about a week and a blood test revealed the existence of dengue in his body.
The young pacer is a regular face in Bangladesh's white-ball games, is also a part of 32-member Bangladesh squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup followed by the World Cup.
The right arm quick however, is yet to join the camp, which began on July 31.