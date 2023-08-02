

Afif joins national camp instead of taking off for Canada



Afif was vended by Surrey Jaguars. He was supposed to join with his compatriot Liton Das, who is the vice-captain of Jaguars.



The southpaw was supposed to take the plan on July 30 and got the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), but he didn't get the visa in due course.

He however, will be able to play one match if he gets the visa but Afif changed his mind and is not willing to fly for a single match and went to the BCB on August 1 to the medical test.



